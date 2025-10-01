Union SG vs Newcastle United, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

The Magpies, meanwhile, are in the midst of challenging run. Eddie Howe's men lost 1-2 at home against Barcelona in their opener, with Anthony Gordon scoring the consolation goal. It was followed by a goalless draw with Bournemouth and another 1-2 defeat to visiting Arsenal -- both in the English Premier League, which left them languishing at 15th in the table with six points from six matches (one win, three draws, and two defeats.