Union SG vs Newcastle United, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

Union SG host Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. The Belgian champions aim to extend their winning streak, while Newcastle look to recover from a poor run in the Premier League

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Union SG vs Newcastle United, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: Preview, Head-To-Head And More
info_icon
  • Reigning Belgian champions aim for back-to-back wins after a 3-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven

  • Newcastle Struggling: Magpies are under pressure after poor Premier League results, including two 1-2 defeats

  • First Ever Meeting: Union SG and Newcastle face each other for the first time, adding intrigue to the UEFA clash

A buoyant Union Saint-Gilloise side will take on Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase match at Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, Brussels, tonight. Watch the Union SG vs Newcastle United football match live.

The reigning Belgian champions, competing in the tournament proper of the continental showpiece, thrashed Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven 3-1 on matchday 1 -- a result complemented by their unbeaten run in the Jupiler Pro League: seven wins and two draws in nine, and at the top of the table.

That away win, set up by goals from Promise David, Anouar Ait El Hadj, and Kevin Mac Allister, has given Sebastien Pocognoli's Old Lady extra legs to push for a back-to-back wins in the Champions League, before their upcoming fixtures against Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray, Marseille, Bayern Munich and Atalanta.

The Magpies, meanwhile, are in the midst of challenging run. Eddie Howe's men lost 1-2 at home against Barcelona in their opener, with Anthony Gordon scoring the consolation goal. It was followed by a goalless draw with Bournemouth and another 1-2 defeat to visiting Arsenal -- both in the English Premier League, which left them languishing at 15th in the table with six points from six matches (one win, three draws, and two defeats.

They did beat Bradford City 4-1 to progress to the fourth round of the EFL Cup, but their overall showing this season is far from satisfactory. They will need a positive result before meeting Benfica, Athletic Bilbao, Marseille, Bayer Leverkusen, PSV Eindhoven, and Paris Saint-Germain.

The match is being played at Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, instead of Union Saint-Gilloise's home ground, Joseph Marien Stadium, which did not meet UEFA requirements.

Union SG Vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head Record

Union SG and Newcastle United are meeting for the first time, but both have prior experience against clubs from each other's countries.

Union SG have faced English teams four times in Europe, losing the first three before beating Liverpool 2-1 at home in December 2023 (Europa League).

Newcastle, since a 0-2 loss to Anderlecht in 1970, are unbeaten in their last nine European games against Belgian sides (W8, D1), most recently a 2-2 draw with Club Brugge in 2012 (Europa League)

Published At:
