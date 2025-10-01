Qarabag vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

Qarabag take on FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. After a sensational comeback win against Benfica, Qarabag aim to continue their strong start, while Copenhagen look to assert dominance in Group D

Qarabag vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming
Qarabag vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: Preview, Head-To-Head And More Photo: X/ ChampionsLeague
  • After a stunning 3-2 comeback against Benfica, Qarabag aim to build momentum in their home UCL Clash

  • Copenhagen drew 2-2 with Bayer Leverkusen, and will target all three points on the road

  • Historically, Copenhagen lead 3-1 in previous encounters, though Qarabag advanced on away goals in the 2017-18 qualifying play-offs

Qarabag welcome FC Copenhagen to Baku for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase matchday 2 fixture on Wednesday, October 1. Watch the Qarabag vs Copenhagen football match live tonight.

Qarabag, coached by Gurban Gurbanov, beagn their campaign with a sensational come-from-behind 3-2 win against Benfica in Portugal. After conceding to early goals, 0-2 in 16 minutes, the Horsemen from Azerbaijan stunned the two-time champions with goals from Leandro Andrade, Camilo Duran, and Oleksiy Kashchuk.

However, the 12-time Azerbaijan Premier League champions are fifth in the domestic league after the fifth round, with three wins, one draw and one defeat. In their most recent outing, they beat Gabala 2-0.

Copenhagen also produced a creditable performance in their opener, a 2-2 draw at home against Bayer Leverkusen. Jacob Neestrup's Danish champions lead the visitors from Germany, thanks to goals from Jordan Larsson and Robert Silva, but an unfortunate injury time own goal by Pantelis Chatzidiakos denied them all three points.

Qarabag Vs Copenhagen Head-To-Head Record

This marks the fifth meeting between the two teams, but all of those in the qualifying stages. Copenhagen lead the head-to-head record meetings, 3-1 including 6-0 at home and 4-0 away wins during the Cup Winners' Cup 1998-99 qualifiers - which remains Qarabag's heaviest defeat on aggregate in Europe.

In their most recent meeting, Copenhagen won 2-1 in the return leg of their UEFA Champions League 2017-18 qualifying play-off. The tie was decided on away goals, with Qarabag, who won the reverse fixture 1-0 at home, progressing.

Qarabag Vs Copenhagen Live Streaming Info

When is the Qarabag Vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?

The Qarabag Vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, Baku. Kick-off is scheduled for 10:15 PM IST.

Where to watch the Qarabag Vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?  

The Qarabag Vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

