Ukraine Vs Sweden LIVE Streaming, World Cup Play-Offs: Preview, Head-To-Head, Where To Watch Today's Match

Ukraine vs Sweden Live Streaming, World Cup Play-Offs: Know all about the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers UEFA Play-Offs Path Semi-Final match on March 26, 2026, including preview, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Ukraine vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers UEFA Playoffs path semi-final
File photo of the Sweden national football team. | Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ukraine face Sweden in FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers UEFA play-offs semi-final on Thursday

  • The winner of this match will face either Poland or Albania in the play-off final

  • Find out when and where to watch the Ukraine vs Sweden match live on TV and online

Ukraine will take on Sweden in a vital European qualifier play-off semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The two European giants will compete for a place in the play-off final on April 1, where they will meet the winner of the match between Poland and Albania.

Ukraine were very unlucky not to be able to secure direct qualification to the upcoming World Cup, finishing as one of the best-ranked runners-up in the qualifying stage. They did lose twice, but those came against Group D winners France.

Now, Serhiy Rebrov’s men need to overcome two obstacles if they want to make it to the World Cup for only the second time in their history, having reached the quarter-finals on their 2006 debut.

Ukraine, who are the “hosts” for tonight’s match but have played their entire campaign away from home due to the ongoing war with Russia, will consider themselves the favourites for the match.

Related Content
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe plays during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Did Real Madrid Scan Mbappe’s Wrong Knee? French Forward Reveals Truth About Viral Reports
Italy's head coach Gennaro Gattuso gestures during the Italian team press conference in Florence, Italy, Monday, March 23, 2026 - (Lapresse via AP)
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Playoffs Preview: Italy, Sweden, Poland, Kosovo Battle For Final Spots
UEFA Nations League 2024-25: France vs Italy - Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Italy Vs Northern Ireland LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch European Play-Offs Today?
Lionel Messi will feature in FIFA World Cup 2026. - Ap Photo
FIFA World Cup 2026 Live On YouTube: Streaming Giant Signs 'Game-Changing' Deal
Related Content

Facing them are Sweden, who lost three matches in a row, which saw their World Cup qualification campaign crumble to dust. Jon Dahl Tomasson was sacked following the 1-0 loss to Kosovo. New head coach Graham Potter is yet to register a victory, losing his first game before rescuing a 1-1 draw in his second outing.

In fact, Sweden only made it to the play-offs courtesy of their brilliant performances in the UEFA Nations League. Whether the Yellow and Blue can make use of this somewhat undeserved second chance will be seen tonight.

Ukraine vs Sweden: Head-To-Head Record

Ukraine and Sweden have faced each other five times in international football, with Ukraine securing three wins compared to just one victory for Sweden. One game ended in a draw. The last time these two sides met was at EURO 2012, with Ukraine winning 2-1.

Ukraine vs Sweden: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where are the Ukraine vs Sweden, World Cup play-offs semi-final being played?

A

The Ukraine vs Sweden, World Cup play-offs semi-final will be played on Thursday, March 26, 2026. In India, it will kick off at 1:15 AM IST on March 27. The game will be hosted at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in Spain.

Q

Where to watch the Ukraine vs Sweden, World Cup play-offs semi-final live online?

A

The Ukraine vs Sweden, World Cup play-offs semi-final will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Ukraine vs Sweden, World Cup play-offs semi-final live on TV?

A

The Ukraine vs Sweden, World Cup play-offs semi-final will not be televised on any TV channels in India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy Headlines India's Home Season Schedule - Check Fixtures

  2. Why IPL Teams Command Such High Valuations Among Cricket Leagues

  3. Vijay Mallya Congratulates RCB For Record Sale, Reminds Of His Initial Investment In Team

  4. IPL 2026: BCCI Clarifies Catch Rules; Impact Rule Stays

  5. Prithvi Shaw Eyes Redemption: Puts Past Mistakes Aside For Fresh Chapter With Delhi Capitals

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. War In West Asia Disrupts Tomato Exports: Jharkhand's Farmers Forced To Sell Produce At Low Prices

  2. Day In Pics: March 25, 2026

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: Hezbollah Rejects Talks With Israel As Bombings Continue

  2. Trump’s 15-point Plan Revives Old Demands, Evokes Sharp Pushback From Iran

  3. Trump Claims Iran Agreed to Drop Nuclear Weapons, Sent ‘Big Gift’ to US

  4. Eid In Gaza: Festive Fervour In The Shadow Of Conflict

  5. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

Latest Stories

  1. US–Israel–Iran War LIVE: US And Israel Press Attacks On Iran As Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Terms

  2. Trump claims Iran ‘too afraid’ to admit it wants a deal

  3. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Refused By BBC To Broadcast Receives A BAFTA Nomination

  4. Nicholas Brendon’s Death Latest Update: Buffy Star Was Found Dead By A Friend, Coroner Reveals ‘No Signs of Foul Play’

  5. Project Hail Mary Finds It Difficult To Secure IMAX Screens In India Due To Dhurandhar 2, Fans Disappointed

  6. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  7. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today