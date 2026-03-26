Ukraine Vs Sweden LIVE Streaming, World Cup Play-Offs: Preview, Head-To-Head, Where To Watch Today's Match

Summary of this article
Ukraine face Sweden in FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers UEFA play-offs semi-final on Thursday
The winner of this match will face either Poland or Albania in the play-off final
Find out when and where to watch the Ukraine vs Sweden match live on TV and online
Ukraine will take on Sweden in a vital European qualifier play-off semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The two European giants will compete for a place in the play-off final on April 1, where they will meet the winner of the match between Poland and Albania.
Ukraine were very unlucky not to be able to secure direct qualification to the upcoming World Cup, finishing as one of the best-ranked runners-up in the qualifying stage. They did lose twice, but those came against Group D winners France.
Now, Serhiy Rebrov’s men need to overcome two obstacles if they want to make it to the World Cup for only the second time in their history, having reached the quarter-finals on their 2006 debut.
Ukraine, who are the “hosts” for tonight’s match but have played their entire campaign away from home due to the ongoing war with Russia, will consider themselves the favourites for the match.
Facing them are Sweden, who lost three matches in a row, which saw their World Cup qualification campaign crumble to dust. Jon Dahl Tomasson was sacked following the 1-0 loss to Kosovo. New head coach Graham Potter is yet to register a victory, losing his first game before rescuing a 1-1 draw in his second outing.
In fact, Sweden only made it to the play-offs courtesy of their brilliant performances in the UEFA Nations League. Whether the Yellow and Blue can make use of this somewhat undeserved second chance will be seen tonight.
Ukraine vs Sweden: Head-To-Head Record
Ukraine and Sweden have faced each other five times in international football, with Ukraine securing three wins compared to just one victory for Sweden. One game ended in a draw. The last time these two sides met was at EURO 2012, with Ukraine winning 2-1.
Ukraine vs Sweden: Live Streaming Details
When and where are the Ukraine vs Sweden, World Cup play-offs semi-final being played?
The Ukraine vs Sweden, World Cup play-offs semi-final will be played on Thursday, March 26, 2026. In India, it will kick off at 1:15 AM IST on March 27. The game will be hosted at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in Spain.
Where to watch the Ukraine vs Sweden, World Cup play-offs semi-final live online?
The Ukraine vs Sweden, World Cup play-offs semi-final will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the Ukraine vs Sweden, World Cup play-offs semi-final live on TV?
The Ukraine vs Sweden, World Cup play-offs semi-final will not be televised on any TV channels in India.