UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Beth Mead Focused On England Despite ‘Inevitable’ Vivianne Miedema Meeting

England are the current holders of the trophy, having triumphed on home soil in 2022

Viviane Miedema and Beth Mead have been in a relationship since 2022.
Beth Mead was not surprised when she found out that she would “inevitably” face her partner Vivianne Miedema at Euro 2025.

Mead’s England and Miedema’s Netherlands have been drawn together in Group D, alongside France and Wales.

The former Arsenal team-mates, who have been in a relationship since 2022, are set to go head-to-head on July 9 in Zurich, on matchday two of the group stage.

Mead was the joint-Golden Boot winner in that campaign with six goals, while her four assists were the most at a single edition of the competition since 2012 (when Opta has such data on record).

Miedema, meanwhile, was in the Netherlands squad that won the tournament in 2017. The striker scored twice in the final, while also under the management of Sarina Wiegman.

Miedema has scored 99 goals in 125 appearances for the Netherlands. In comparison, Robin van Persie and Memphis Depay are the top-scoring goalscorers for the Netherlands’ men’s team – with 50 goals each.

Despite the upcoming clash dividing loyalties in their household, Mead insists both players are focused on winning for their countries.

“It was inevitable,” said Mead. “When the [Euros] draw was made, we both sat there and said, 'of course that's happened!'

“We keep in contact but when it gets closer to our games, we don't talk football whatsoever.

“Obviously we want each other to do well, but not against each other!”

England beat Jamaica 7-0 in their final pre-tournament friendly on Sunday and will face France in their opening match on Saturday.

