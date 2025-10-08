Barcelona defeated Bayern Munich 7-1 in their UWCL opener
Alexia Putellas scored the opening goal just four minutes in
Ewa Pajor and Claudia Pina netted two goals each
Juventus won 2-1 against Benfica, with Cecilia Salvai scoring twice
Barcelona got their Women's Champions League campaign off to an emphatic start, hammering Bayern Munich 7-1.
Last season's runners-up broke the deadlock inside four minutes, when Alexia Putellas curled a stunning effort into the top-left corner.
Ewa Pajor knocked in the second, before Putellas turned provider, teeing up Esmee Brugts, who put the Blaugrana 3-0 up within 27 minutes to round off a stunning team effort.
While Bayern responded through Klara Buhl five minutes later, the hosts could smell blood, and Salma Paralluelo prodded home just before the break.
Barcelona's ruthlessness continued into the second half, with Pajor claiming her brace in the 56th minute, before substitute Claudia Pina registered a double of her own in the space of just four minutes.
Elsewhere, Juventus downed Benfica 2-1 in Tuesday's early kick-off.
The Bianconeri had to come from a goal behind, after conceding a sixth-minute opener from Lucia Alves.
A header in each half from defender Cecilia Salvai ensured Juve clinched all three points and an opening win.
Meanwhile, Paris FC and OH Leuven played out an enthralling 2-2 draw, in what was a tale of two halves.
The hosts found themselves two goals up inside 23 minutes, as Daphne Corboz and Clara Mateo both got on the scoresheet.
Yet, Leuven's second-half reply ensured they returned home with a share of the spoils, as Kim Everaerts and Sara Pusztai restored parity.
Data Debrief: Barcelona's statement victory
Remarkably, this is the second time in less than a year that Barcelona have stuck seven goals past opposition, having done so against St. Polten in November 2024.
The Blaugrana were clinical in front of goal on Tuesday, registering an xG of just 1.99, the reigning Liga F champions outperformed their xG by a staggering 5.01.
Bayern have recorded four consecutive defeats in the Women’s Champions League — their longest losing run in the competition since records began in the 2016/17 season.