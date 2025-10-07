Juventus Vs Benfica LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Bianconeri Seek Early Momentum

UEFA Women’s Champions League LIVE Scores: Where To Watch?
All the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 matches, including Juventus vs Benfica, will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcasts of the tournament in India. You can also follow the live scores on Outlook India for free.
Juventus Starting XI: Paule Peyraud-Magnin (gk); Mathilde Harviken, Cecilia Salvai, Martina Lenzini; Estela Carbonell, Emma Stolen Godo, Lia Walti, Barbara Bonansea; Cristiana Girelli, Tatiana Pinto, Amalie Vangsgaard
Juventus Bench: Alessia Capelletti (gk), Danielle de Jong (gk), Emma Kullberg, Martina Rosucci, Viola Calligaris, Abi Brighton, Eva Schatzer, Lindsey Thomas, Paulina Krumbiegel, Chiara Beccari, Ginevra Moretti, Michela Cambiaghi
Benfica Starting XI: Lena Pauels (gk); Marit Lund, Diana Gomes, Carole Costa, Catarina Amado; Chandra Davidson, Anna Gasper, Beatriz Cameirao, Lucia Alves; Caroline Moller Hansen, Nyclone Raysla
Benfica Bench: Rute Costa (gk), Thais Lima (gk), Christy Ucheibe, Carissa Boeckmann, Carolina Tristao, Leticia Almeida, Pauleta, Cristina Martin-Priesto, Diana Silva, Lara Martins, Rakel Engesvik, Salome Prat
