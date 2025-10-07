Juventus Vs Benfica LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Bianconeri Seek Early Momentum

UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Live Scores: Catch the play-by-play updates from three Matchday 1 fixtures – Juventus vs Benfica, Arsenal vs Lyon, and Barcelona vs Bayern Munich – on October 7, 2025

UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 live scores matchday 1 updates
File photo of Juventus Women celebrating a trophy. | Photo: Instagram/juventuswomen
Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1 fixtures on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. We have three exciting matchups on offer, starting with Juventus facing SL Benfica at 10:15 PM IST. Then we have two early big-name clashes from 12:30 AM IST (October 8). Defending champions Arsenal will go up against eight-time winners Lyon, and Barcelona face Bayern Munich. Catch the live scores and updates from the matches right here.
UEFA Women’s Champions League LIVE Scores: Where To Watch?

All the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 matches, including Juventus vs Benfica, will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcasts of the tournament in India. You can also follow the live scores on Outlook India for free.

Juventus Vs Benfica LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Champions League: Starting XIs

Juventus Starting XI: Paule Peyraud-Magnin (gk); Mathilde Harviken, Cecilia Salvai, Martina Lenzini; Estela Carbonell, Emma Stolen Godo, Lia Walti, Barbara Bonansea; Cristiana Girelli, Tatiana Pinto, Amalie Vangsgaard

Juventus Bench: Alessia Capelletti (gk), Danielle de Jong (gk), Emma Kullberg, Martina Rosucci, Viola Calligaris, Abi Brighton, Eva Schatzer, Lindsey Thomas, Paulina Krumbiegel, Chiara Beccari, Ginevra Moretti, Michela Cambiaghi

Benfica Starting XI: Lena Pauels (gk); Marit Lund, Diana Gomes, Carole Costa, Catarina Amado; Chandra Davidson, Anna Gasper, Beatriz Cameirao, Lucia Alves; Caroline Moller Hansen, Nyclone Raysla

Benfica Bench: Rute Costa (gk), Thais Lima (gk), Christy Ucheibe, Carissa Boeckmann, Carolina Tristao, Leticia Almeida, Pauleta, Cristina Martin-Priesto, Diana Silva, Lara Martins, Rakel Engesvik, Salome Prat

UEFA Women’s Champions League LIVE Scores: Welcome!

A very warm welcome to all the football fans tuning in to the start of our live blog on the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 fixtures. We have three big matches tonight, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

