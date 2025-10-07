Juventus Vs Benfica LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Bianconeri Seek Early Momentum

File photo of Juventus Women celebrating a trophy. | Photo: Instagram/juventuswomen

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1 fixtures on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. We have three exciting matchups on offer, starting with Juventus facing SL Benfica at 10:15 PM IST. Then we have two early big-name clashes from 12:30 AM IST (October 8). Defending champions Arsenal will go up against eight-time winners Lyon, and Barcelona face Bayern Munich. Catch the live scores and updates from the matches right here.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Oct 2025, 09:47:55 pm IST UEFA Women’s Champions League LIVE Scores: Where To Watch? All the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 matches, including Juventus vs Benfica, will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcasts of the tournament in India. You can also follow the live scores on Outlook India for free.

7 Oct 2025, 09:31:29 pm IST Juventus Vs Benfica LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Champions League: Starting XIs Juventus Starting XI: Paule Peyraud-Magnin (gk); Mathilde Harviken, Cecilia Salvai, Martina Lenzini; Estela Carbonell, Emma Stolen Godo, Lia Walti, Barbara Bonansea; Cristiana Girelli, Tatiana Pinto, Amalie Vangsgaard Juventus Bench: Alessia Capelletti (gk), Danielle de Jong (gk), Emma Kullberg, Martina Rosucci, Viola Calligaris, Abi Brighton, Eva Schatzer, Lindsey Thomas, Paulina Krumbiegel, Chiara Beccari, Ginevra Moretti, Michela Cambiaghi Benfica Starting XI: Lena Pauels (gk); Marit Lund, Diana Gomes, Carole Costa, Catarina Amado; Chandra Davidson, Anna Gasper, Beatriz Cameirao, Lucia Alves; Caroline Moller Hansen, Nyclone Raysla Benfica Bench: Rute Costa (gk), Thais Lima (gk), Christy Ucheibe, Carissa Boeckmann, Carolina Tristao, Leticia Almeida, Pauleta, Cristina Martin-Priesto, Diana Silva, Lara Martins, Rakel Engesvik, Salome Prat