UEFA Nations League: San Marino Beat Liechtenstein 1-0 To Win First-Ever Competitive Match

A country with a population of about 30,000, San Marino is surrounded by Italy and overlooked by the spectacular Mount Titano. It is the world's fifth smallest country with an area of just 61 square kilometres

San Marino, the team ranked 210th and last in the FIFA world rankings, created history on Thursday by securing their first-ever competitive victory, defeating Liechtenstein 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League. (More Football News)

This monumental win also marked the end of the longest winless run in international football history, a staggering 140 games dating back to April 2004.

Playing at the San Marino Stadium, the hosts came into this clash seeking to break their 20-year winless drought, having last tasted success in a friendly against the same opponents, Liechtenstein, back in 2004.

A crowd of hopeful fans cheered on the Sammarinese, who have faced 196 defeats in their 206 matches since their international debut 37 years ago. Yet, there was a palpable sense of determination among the players and supporters alike.

The match began with Liechtenstein applying pressure and finding the back of the net in the first half, only to see their goal ruled out for a marginal offside.

This let-off seemed to galvanise San Marino, who grew in confidence and began to assert themselves in the match. The breakthrough came in the 53rd minute, as 19-year-old midfielder Nicko Sensoli seized upon a defensive error to score the game's only goal.

Sensoli, who is currently on loan in the Italian fourth tier from the San Marino Academy, etched his name in the history books with his first international goal, sending the home crowd into jubilation. The young midfielder was not even born when San Marino last tasted victory in 2004.

Despite Liechtenstein’s attempts to mount a comeback, San Marino’s defence held firm, preserving their historic lead until the final whistle. This victory in League D Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League, which also includes Gibraltar, has given the tiny republic's football team a moment to cherish after years of near-uninterrupted defeats and struggles.

The recent results have shown signs of improvement for San Marino, including a draw against Saint Kitts and Nevis, but nothing could overshadow the euphoria of this competitive triumph. For the world's so-called "whipping boys," this was a night of joy, pride, and history-making glory.

