UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Teams, Groups - All You Need To Know

The UEFA Nations League 2024-25 season gets underway on Thursday, September 5 as 54 European teams will be split into four separate leagues based on their international rankings. (More Football News)
Organised by UEFA, the Nations League first made its way in 2018 to make way for the friendly matches and make international games more competitive and interesting for national teams in Europe.
The fourth edition of the UEFA Nations League has four leagues - A, B, C and D. While the likes of A, B, and C will have four groups of four nations, D will consist of two groups of three nations. Each nation will play each other twice against other team in the group on the home-away format.
The League A teams will fight for a spot in the UEFA Nations League final, that will be played in June 2025. The top two countries from each group will progress to the double-leg quarters and then the semis.
As for the Leagues B, C and D - they will clash against each other for a promotion to the higher league. Losing will relegate them to the lower league.
UEFA Nations League 2024-25 teams and groups
Group 1: Poland, Portugal, Scotland, Croatia
Group 2: Belgium, France, Israel, Italy
Group 3: Germany, Hungary, Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group 4: Denmark, Spain, Switzerland, Serbia
Group 1: Albania, Georgia, Ukraine, Czechia
Group 2: England, Finland, Greece, Republic of Ireland
Group 3: Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan
Group 4: Iceland, Turkiye, Wales, Montenegro
Group 1: Sweden, Estonia, Azerbaijan, Slovakia
Group 2: Cyprus, Romania, Lithuania, Kosovo
Group 3: Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg, Belarus
Group 4: Faroe Islands, Latvia, Armenia, North Macedonia
Group 1: Liechtenstein, San Marino, Gibraltar
Group 2: Malta, Moldova, Andorra
Where to watch UEFA Nations League 2024-25 LIVE in India
The UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches will be available for telecast on the Sony Sports channels in India. Live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches will be available on SonyLIV app and website.