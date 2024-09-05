Football

UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Teams, Groups - All You Need To Know

UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: Defending champions Spain and powerhouses France, Belgium and Italy are pooled in the same group. Get the live streaming, format, and other details

UEFA Nations League: Defending champions Spain will look to defend their title. Photo: File
The UEFA Nations League 2024-25 season gets underway on Thursday, September 5 as 54 European teams will be split into four separate leagues based on their international rankings. (More Football News)

Organised by UEFA, the Nations League first made its way in 2018 to make way for the friendly matches and make international games more competitive and interesting for national teams in Europe.

The fourth edition of the UEFA Nations League has four leagues - A, B, C and D. While the likes of A, B, and C will have four groups of four nations, D will consist of two groups of three nations. Each nation will play each other twice against other team in the group on the home-away format.

The League A teams will fight for a spot in the UEFA Nations League final, that will be played in June 2025. The top two countries from each group will progress to the double-leg quarters and then the semis.

As for the Leagues B, C and D - they will clash against each other for a promotion to the higher league. Losing will relegate them to the lower league.

UEFA Nations League 2024-25 teams and groups

UEFA Nations League A

Group 1: Poland, Portugal, Scotland, Croatia

Group 2: Belgium, France, Israel, Italy

Group 3: Germany, Hungary, Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 4: Denmark, Spain, Switzerland, Serbia

UEFA Nations League B

Group 1: Albania, Georgia, Ukraine, Czechia

Group 2: England, Finland, Greece, Republic of Ireland

Group 3: Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan

Group 4: Iceland, Turkiye, Wales, Montenegro

UEFA Nations League C

Group 1: Sweden, Estonia, Azerbaijan, Slovakia

Group 2: Cyprus, Romania, Lithuania, Kosovo

Group 3: Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg, Belarus

Group 4: Faroe Islands, Latvia, Armenia, North Macedonia

UEFA Nations League D

Group 1: Liechtenstein, San Marino, Gibraltar

Group 2: Malta, Moldova, Andorra

Where to watch UEFA Nations League 2024-25 LIVE in India

The UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches will be available for telecast on the Sony Sports channels in India. Live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

