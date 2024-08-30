Football

Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo Retains Spot In Portugal's Squad Ahead Of Openers Vs Croatia, Scotland

Ronaldo endured a miserable tournament, failing to score from 23 shots with a total expected goals (xG) value of 3.6

Nations League Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal National Football Team
Cristiano Ronaldo in action at Euro 2024
info_icon

Cristiano Ronaldo has retained his place in the Portugal squad for their opening 2024-25 Nations League fixtures versus Croatia and Scotland. (More Football News)

Ronaldo is both Portugal's most-capped player and their leading all-time goalscorer, netting 130 goals in 212 senior caps, with both of those figures also being records for any nation in men's international football.

However, the 39-year-old's international future was called into question in the aftermath of Euro 2024, where the Selecao reached the last eight in unconvincing fashion before losing to France in a penalty shoot-out.

Ronaldo endured a miserable tournament, failing to score from 23 shots with a total expected goals (xG) value of 3.6. 

Romelu Lukaku. - null
Nations League: Romelu Lukaku Omitted From Belgium Squad Ahead Of Clashes Against France And Israel

BY Stats Perform

Only Kylian Mbappe (24) attempted more shots at goal at the tournament, while only Germany's Kai Havertz – who scored twice – posted a higher xG figure (4.12).

However, Ronaldo will continue to lead Portugal next month as they begin the next international cycle, potentially with an eye on appearing at his 12th major tournament at the 2026 World Cup.

Boss Roberto Martinez told reporters of Ronaldo's inclusion: "All players after the age of 30 have to face their career step by step, but Ronaldo's level is unique. 

"Playing at the level he is playing, having the physical data he has... It's incredible. Individual goals are part of the players' careers, for us the goals are collective. 

"Cristiano gave everything at the European Championship, we all gave everything, but we have to look ahead. Cristiano is important now for the national team, but no one can talk about the future."

Full Portugal squad: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves), Rui Silva (Real Betis), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Renato Veiga (Chelsea), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting CP), Tiago Santos (Lille), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Joao Palhinha (Bayern Munich), Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Joao Felix (Chelsea), Francisco Trincao (Sporting CP), Pedro Goncalves (Sporting CP), Rafael Leao (Milan), Geovany Quenda (Sporting CP), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Visitors Lose Six Early Wickets At Lord's
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  3. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  4. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  5. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
Football News
  1. Aaron Ramsdale Leaves Arsenal For Southampton In Permanent Deal
  2. Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo Retains Spot In Portugal's Squad Ahead Of Openers Vs Croatia, Scotland
  3. Everton Vs Bournemouth, Premier League: Preview, Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  4. Fulham Vs Ipswich Town, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Nations League: Romelu Lukaku Omitted From Belgium Squad Ahead Of Clashes Against France And Israel
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
  4. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  5. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India's GDP Grows By 6.7 Percent, Lowest In 5 Quarters: Govt Data
  2. TV Somanathan Takes Over As Cabinet Secretary
  3. Chirag Paswan Rubbishes Rumours of Rift With BJP, Says 'I'm Inseparable From PM Modi For As Long As...'
  4. 'Don't Consider 7 Out Of 12 Attempts': Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar To Delhi HC; Cites Disability
  5. No More 2-Hour Friday Namaz Break In Assam Assembly; CM Sarma Calls It 'Historic Decision'
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
World News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin