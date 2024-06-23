UEFA Euro 2024, Round Of 16 Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances

With two Euro 2024 match days done and dusted, teams have started to book their round of 16 berths. (More Football News)
There has been several jaw-dropping results, own goals, drama, screamers and last-minute equalisers to add to all the entertainment. However, coming to the business stages of the group stage, let us explore how teams from each group can secure a spot for the next stage of the competition.
Group A
Germany are already through to the last-16 after their wins against Scotland and Hungary. Switzerland will need a point against the Germans to seal a spot in the next stage of the tournament. Scotland will have to beat Hungary and hope for the luck pendulum to swing their way. While, Hungary will have to beat Scotland and hope to finish as one of the four top-three finishing teams to make the next stage.
Group B
Spain have already booked their spot to the round of 16. Italy will go through if they manage to win against Croatia or will have to hope they finish as one of the four top-three teams. Croatia will make it through to the next stage if they beat Italy and have a better goal difference than Albania, and for the Red and Blacks to qualify, they will have to beat Spain.
Group C
England will be hopeful of a win, or will need at least one point against Slovenia to progress. However, if they lose, they could still make it as one of the best top-three finishing teams. Denmark will sail to the next stage of the competition if they manage to win against Serbia and have a better goal difference than Slovenia. The Dragons will qualify if they manage to beat England, while Serbia will have to beat Denmark for any chance of qualification.
Group D
Netherlands will very likely qualify to the next stage with one point against Austria, while France will make it through with a win against Poland. Austria, on the other hand, will progress if they beat the Netherlands. Poland are out of the race after their elimination.
Group E
Romania will make it to the last 16 if they beat Slovakia, and a point could see them through as group runners up. Ukraine will need a win against Belgium to qualify, while the Red Devils will sail through with a win against Ukraine. Slovakia will be looking to take all three points against Romania to push their case for the last-16 qualification.
Group F
Portugal have already made their way into the last-16. Czechia will require three points against Turkiye to qualify, while Georgia will also need to win against Portugal to make it to the round of 18. The Crescent-Stars will need to win their final match against Czechia to book their spot.