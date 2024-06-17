Football

Euro 2024: Dutch Beat Poland 2-1 In Win - In Pics

Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst loves to make a big impression off the bench and he did it again Sunday late in a 2-1 win over Poland at the European Championship. The giant striker struck with a low left-foot shot in the 83rd minute with his first touch after coming on to replace Memphis Depay who had wasted several shooting chances. The late win puts some pressure on Group D favourite France, which already beat the Dutch twice in qualifying last year and plays Austria on Monday.

UEFA Euro 2024: Poland Vs Netherlands | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Netherlands players celebrate their victory at the Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

1/9
Netherlands fans in Hamburg
Netherlands fans in Hamburg | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Netherlands fans during the Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

2/9
Georginio Wijnaldum challenges for the ball with Bartosz Slisz
Georginio Wijnaldum challenges for the ball with Bartosz Slisz | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands, left, challenges for the ball with Poland's Bartosz Slisz during the Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

3/9
Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen
Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen | Photo: AP/Petr Josek

Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen makes a save during a Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

4/9
Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman
Netherlands' head coach Ronald Koeman | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Netherlands' head coach Ronald Koeman celebrates after Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands scored during the Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

5/9
Wout Weghorst celebrates his sides second goal
Wout Weghorst celebrates his side's second goal | Photo: Jens Buettner/dpa via AP

Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands, left, celebrates his side's second goal with his team mates during a Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

6/9
Poland head coach Michal Probierz
Poland' head coach Michal Probierz | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Poland' head coach Michal Probierz gives instructions from the side line during the Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

7/9
Jakub Moder and Xavi Simons
Jakub Moder and Xavi Simons | Photo: AP/Petr Josek

Poland's Jakub Moder, left, and Xavi Simons of the Netherlands lie on the pitch after challenging for the ball during a Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

8/9
Adam Buksa celebrates Polands opening goal
Adam Buksa celebrates Poland's opening goal | Photo: AP/Petr Josek

Poland's Adam Buksa, background left, celebrates his side's opening goal during a Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

9/9
Adam Buksa and Virgil van Dijk challenge for the ball
Adam Buksa and Virgil van Dijk challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Petr Josek

Poland's Adam Buksa, left and Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands challenge for the ball during a Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

