Netherlands players celebrate their victory at the Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Netherlands fans during the Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands, left, challenges for the ball with Poland's Bartosz Slisz during the Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen makes a save during a Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Netherlands' head coach Ronald Koeman celebrates after Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands scored during the Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands, left, celebrates his side's second goal with his team mates during a Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Poland' head coach Michal Probierz gives instructions from the side line during the Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Poland's Jakub Moder, left, and Xavi Simons of the Netherlands lie on the pitch after challenging for the ball during a Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Poland's Adam Buksa, background left, celebrates his side's opening goal during a Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
Poland's Adam Buksa, left and Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands challenge for the ball during a Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany.