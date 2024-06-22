Declan Rice: England Put Too Much Pressure On Themselves

England are "desperate" to win Euro 2024, but Declan Rice feels the Three Lions "put too much pressure on ourselves". (More Football News)
Gareth Southgate and his team have faced plenty of scrutiny in the media following unconvincing displays in their matches so far.
England beat Serbia 1-0 in their Group C opener before drawing 1-1 with Denmark on Thursday.
While they sit in pole position to progress as group winners ahead of facing Slovenia, England – particularly in attack – do not look up to the standard of some of the other teams to have impressed so far at the tournament.
But Rice believes adding extra pressure does not help.
He said: "We are all so desperate to win, to be leaders, to go out there and give people memories for lifetimes and sometimes I maybe feel like we put too much pressure on ourselves where we could just go out there and let it just take care of ourselves.
"We know we can be better in and out of possession and there is lots to improve on, which is a positive in a way.
"I think there is probably more pressure now from the outside just because of the seasons some of our players have had.
"If you look at the goals that our front four have scored this year, it’s over 100 between them. Of course, there is expectation because they are the best players in the world. And that goes for everyone throughout the team.
"There's going to be that pressure. This is England [at] a major tournament. But this is our job and this is what we have to deal with."
England's questionable displays have seen them drop from being Euro 2024 favourites, at least according to Opta's supercomputer, to the third-most likely team to win the tournament, behind France and hosts Germany.
England round out their Group C campaign against Slovenia on Tuesday.