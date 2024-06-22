Football

Declan Rice: England Put Too Much Pressure On Themselves

England beat Serbia 1-0 in their Group C opener before drawing 1-1 with Denmark on Thursday

England midfielder Declan Rice.
info_icon

England are "desperate" to win Euro 2024, but Declan Rice feels the Three Lions "put too much pressure on ourselves". (More Football News)

Gareth Southgate and his team have faced plenty of scrutiny in the media following unconvincing displays in their matches so far.

England beat Serbia 1-0 in their Group C opener before drawing 1-1 with Denmark on Thursday.

While they sit in pole position to progress as group winners ahead of facing Slovenia, England – particularly in attack – do not look up to the standard of some of the other teams to have impressed so far at the tournament.

But Rice believes adding extra pressure does not help.

He said: "We are all so desperate to win, to be leaders, to go out there and give people memories for lifetimes and sometimes I maybe feel like we put too much pressure on ourselves where we could just go out there and let it just take care of ourselves.

Declan Rice wants to create history with England at Euro 2024 - null
Euro 2024: Declan Rice Eyeing History At European Championship With England

BY Stats Perform

"We know we can be better in and out of possession and there is lots to improve on, which is a positive in a way.

info_icon

"I think there is probably more pressure now from the outside just because of the seasons some of our players have had.

"If you look at the goals that our front four have scored this year, it’s over 100 between them. Of course, there is expectation because they are the best players in the world. And that goes for everyone throughout the team.

"There's going to be that pressure. This is England [at] a major tournament. But this is our job and this is what we have to deal with."

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman. - null
FRA Vs NED, Euro 2024: Koeman, Van Dijk Frustrated Over Disallowed Winner Against France

BY Stats Perform

England's questionable displays have seen them drop from being Euro 2024 favourites, at least according to Opta's supercomputer, to the third-most likely team to win the tournament, behind France and hosts Germany.

England round out their Group C campaign against Slovenia on Tuesday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Defence, Counter-Terrorism, Border Management: PM Narendra Modi's Bilateral Talks With Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | Top Points
  2. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Meets President Murmu In Delhi
  3. On Camera: Traffic Policeman Dragged By Speeding Car In Haryana
  4. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Toxic Liquor Supplier Arrested After Death Of Over 50 In Tamil Nadu, Say Police
  5. NEET-NET Controversy: Ex-ISRO Chief To Lead Panel On Improving Exam Process
Entertainment News
  1. Ranvir Shorey Hopes To Get Good Acting Assignments After ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’
  2. Shriya Pilgaonkar Joins Jury For Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles 2024
  3. Vedang Raina Opens Up On Working With ‘Fantastic Co-Star’ Alia Bhatt On ‘Jigra’
  4. 'Trigger Warning' On Netflix Movie Review: Jessica Alba's Comeback Film Will Make You Yawn With Its Predictability And Dullness
  5. Darshan Admits Borrowing Rs 40 Lakhs From Friend To Pay Off His Associates To Destroy Evidence: Report
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Copa America; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  2. Copa America 2024: Ricardo Gareca Unconcerned By Chile's Slow Start After Peru Draw
  3. Declan Rice: England Put Too Much Pressure On Themselves
  4. USA Vs BOL, Copa America 2024: Knockout Victory Will Measure Success, Claims Tyler Adams
  5. ICC T20 WC 2024: 'It Is Our Destiny To Win This World Cup', Says West Indies' Roston Chase
World News
  1. As Israel And Hezbollah Edge Closer To War, Iran Has A Warning
  2. Hindujas 'Appalled' After Swiss Court Ruling, File Appeal In Higher Court; Confident That 'Truth Will Prevail'
  3. Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July
  4. Arkansas Shooting: Man Opens Fire At Grocery Store, Kills 3, Injures 10; Suspect Identified
  5. Bangladesh: Deluge Leaves Over 2 Million People Stranded, 10 People Killed As Death Toll Likely To Rise
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Copa America; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Meets President Murmu In Delhi
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon