Football

Euro 2024: Harry Kane 'Playing For Himself', Says Eni Aluko

Kane, who scored in England's 1-1 draw with Denmark, has been starved of opportunities so far, with the Three Lions' attack struggling to spark

England captain Harry Kane
info_icon

Eni Aluko believes Harry Kane is somewhat "playing for himself" at Euro 2024, as she urged the England captain to stay upfield rather than dropping deep. (More Football News)

Kane, who scored in England's 1-1 draw with Denmark, has been starved of opportunities so far, with the Three Lions' attack struggling to spark.

The Bayern Munich forward, who scored 44 goals for the Bundesliga giants across all competitions in 2023-24, has had eight shots at the tournament, accumulating 1.06 expected goals (xG).

And former Lioness Aluko, who is a pundit for ITV Sport, suggested Kane, who has managed just 10 touches in the opposition box in total, is dropping too deep, to the detriment of Gareth Southgate's team.

Kai Havertz will hope to lead Germany's line against Denmark. - null
GER Vs DEN, Euro 2024 Last 16: Kai Havertz Makes Harry Kane Comparison For Germany Role

BY Stats Perform

Speaking to Stats Perform at the Home of Adidas football in Berlin, Aluko said: "I have to preface everything I'm about to say by saying Kane is one of the greatest players we've ever seen for England, greatest goal scorers, but I think this tournament has made me realise that he sort of plays for himself a little bit.

"I don't think this is a new conversation about Kane dropping deep I remember doing the World Cup two years ago and having this same conversation. So at some point, I think Harry has to realise that it's not actually helping the team coming in, dropping deep, trying to play as a midfielder when we've got such talented midfielders who can do that.

"I know as a forward, a big part of that role is discipline. A big part of the position is keeping the pitch high, stretching the pitch so that you allow pockets for other people and trusting that they're going to get it to you.

info_icon

"So I would just like to see Harry play for the team a little bit more. It sounds crazy because it's Harry Kane but I think at this point in his career he must know that it's actually not the best thing for the team to keep dropping in so I'd like to see a little bit more discipline from him."

Kane has been among the England players to hit out at the criticism the team has received from some of those in the media.

Aluko added: "I think as a pundit I always look at it from a very objective point of view. You can critique something and say these are the stats, these are the numbers, this is what I think without being personal.

FILE - England's Harry Kane left, shoots to score past Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during penalty shootout of the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. The penalty shootout is a tense battle of wills over 12 yards (11 meters) that has increasingly become a huge part of soccer and an unavoidable feature of the knockout stage in the biggest competitions. - (Paul Ellis/Pool via AP, File)
UEFA Euro 2024: New Tactics, Psychology Come Into Play - Penalty Shootouts Take Center Stage

BY Associated Press

"That's quite an easy balance to strike, to be honest. I never go into games going, I'm going to go right in on that player. It doesn't serve me to do that. So I think that we have a responsibility as pundits who've been there.

"Part of the reason why we're on these panels and we're talking about football is because we've been in those positions to understand that it's not easy and it's easier said than done. 

"I've seen it gone a bit too far and I like to see the players, to be honest, bite back a little bit. I used to do that as a player a little bit, bite back. But ultimately, the players' right of reply is on the pitch.

"There's no need to try and get soundbites and all that stuff. That's not really our job. Our job is to analyse what's in front of us, critique what's in front of us, use data, stats, to paint a picture for the audience back home to go right. Show people why it's not good rather than sort of get into individuals and get personal."

England face Slovakia in the last 16 on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: 2 More Rain-Related Deaths In Delhi, Bodies Of Boys Recovered From Sirsapur Underpass
  2. Ayodhya: Heavy Rains, Waterlogged And Damaged Roads | In Photos
  3. Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Flood Roads, Vehicles Float Away In Overflowing Ganga River | Visuals
  4. 'Would Be Travelling In DRDO Certified Bullock Carts': BJP's Jibe At Nehru After Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapse
  5. CBI Conducts Searches At Passport Seva Kendra Centres In Mumbai, Nagpur After Corruption Allegations
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Roseanne’ Actor Martin Mull Dies At 80, Friends And Fans Share Fond Memories On Social Media
  2. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  3. SonyLIV Sets 'Chamak: The Conclusion' For August 16 Release
  4. Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' Earns Rs 298.5 Crore Globally In Two Days
  5. Want To Re-Release 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' When It Completes 25 Years, Says Karan Johar
Sports News
  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score Update, T20 World Cup Final 2024: Men In Blue Bat First; Check Playing XIs
  2. Spain Vs Georgia Live Streaming, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs GEO Match
  3. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final, Toss Update: Men In Blue Opt To Bat First In Summit Clash
  4. IND-W Vs RSA-W One-Off Test, Day 2 Report: India Post Record Total, South Africa Fight Back
  5. Euro 2024: Harry Kane 'Playing For Himself', Says Eni Aluko
World News
  1. Russia: Grand Concert, Boats & Fireworks At Scarlet Sails Festival | In Pics
  2. North Korea Cracking Down On White Wedding Dress, South Korean Slang. Here’s Why
  3. Earthquake Of 6.0 Magnitude Hits Peru, Second One In 2 Days
  4. ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Roseanne’ Actor Martin Mull Dies At 80, Friends And Fans Share Fond Memories On Social Media
  5. Pakistan Asks US For Small Arms For ‘Operation Azm-i-Istehkam
Latest Stories
  1. Earthquake Of 6.0 Magnitude Hits Peru, Second One In 2 Days
  2. Karnataka DCET Result 2024 Declared. Check Scores Here
  3. Gujarat: Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapses A Day After Delhi Terminal-1 Mishap; No Report of Injury
  4. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: 2 More Rain-Related Deaths In Delhi, Bodies Of Boys Recovered From Sirsapur Underpass
  5. Pakistan Asks US For Small Arms For ‘Operation Azm-i-Istehkam
  6. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  7. Taco Bell Reveals New $7 Value Meal Combo: What's Inside And How It Compares To McDonald's, Wendy's, And More!
  8. 'Maharaj' Actress Shalini Pandey On The Controversy Around Junaid Khan's Debut Film: We Didn’t Do Anything To Disrespect Any Religion