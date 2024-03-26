Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Germany Reveals Border Control Plans For Home European Championship

Germany already is carrying out checks on its eastern and southern borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland as a result of concerns over migration. The European Championship starts June 14, with host Germany playing Scotland in the opening match in Munich. The final will be played in Berlin on July 14

Advertisement

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
AP
German police at a checkpoint near the Austrian-German border in Mittenwald, Germany on June 22, 2022. Photo: AP
info_icon

Germany will carry out border controls at all its frontiers during soccer's European Championship in June and July, the country's top security official told local media. (More Football News)

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the daily Rheinische Post in comments published Tuesday that checks will be carried out at all German borders during the tournament “to be able to prevent possible violent criminals entering.” She added that “this is necessary to protect this major international event as best possible.”

Authorities' focus is on protection against Islamic and other extremists, hooligans and others, and securing networks against cyberattacks, she said.

Julian Nagelsmann does not want the result over France to be a one off. - Arne Dedert/AP
Germany Vs Netherlands: Nagelsmann Wants Euro 2024 Hosts To Build On Win Over France

BY Stats Perform

Advertisement

Faeser's comments come shortly after the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that was claimed by an affiliate of the Islamic State group.

However, the decision to restore border checks during the soccer tournament had long been expected. It has become standard practice for countries in Europe's nominally ID check-free travel zone known as the Schengen area during big sports events and major summits.

Germany already is carrying out checks on its eastern and southern borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland as a result of concerns over migration.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann presents the DFB team's new official European Championship jersey ahead of the international friendly matches against France and The Netherlands during a press conference in Frankfurt, Germany on March 14, 2024. - Boris Roessler/dpa via AP
Germany Football Squad Announced: Julian Nagelsmann Picks Six New Players For Friendlies

BY Associated Press

Advertisement

The European Championship starts June 14, with host Germany playing Scotland in the opening match in Munich. The final will be played in Berlin on July 14.

Italy followed France on Monday in stepping up security after the Moscow attack. Faeser's ministry said Monday that while the threat from Islamic extremists remains acute, German authorities' risk assessment hasn't changed so far as a result of the attack.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  2. AAP Dismisses 'Rumours' Of Welfare Schemes Stopping In Delhi After CM Kejriwal's Arrest
  3. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Give It Their All To Take Down Prithviraj Sukumaran
  4. Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Krrish 4' To Go On Floors In 2025? Here’s What We Know
  5. Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024 | Kieron Pollard Defends Hardik Pandya Batting At 7, Talks About Ishan Kishan
  6. 'HanuMan' On Zee5 Movie Review: Prasanth Varma Delivers A Visual Treat That Is Bound To Change Your Views On Indian Superheroes
  7. US Bridge Collapse Live: Rescue Efforts Underway At Bridge Collapse Site In Baltimore; President Biden Briefed
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Kumaraswamy May Contest From Mandya; PM Modi Speaks To BJP Candidate Rekha Patra