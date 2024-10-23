Football

Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna: Unai Emery & Jhon Duran’s Frustration - A Passion for Playing In Victory

John Duran was taken off almost immediately after scoring the second goal in their Champions League victory and was visibly angry, punching the back of a dugout seat

Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna Unai Emery Jhon Duran’s
Jhon Duran scored in Aston Villa's 2-0 win over Bologna in midweek
info_icon

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery insisted that there is no issue between him and Jhon Duran after the striker reacted angrily to being substituted against Bologna on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The 21-year-old was taken off almost immediately after scoring the second goal in their Champions League victory and was visibly angry, punching the back of a dugout seat.

Duran's 64th minute strike saw him become the first Aston Villa player since Gary Shaw in 1982-83 to score in successive games for the club in the competition. 

The Colombian has notched four goals from his eight Premier League appearances this season, despite not starting in the top-flight so far under Emery, though the Spaniard has been impressed with his displays.

"I have no problem with his reaction. Every message we send in the dressing room is about respect and having our values," Emery told The Independent.

“Some young players can react a little bit but it is under my control... Always it is more difficult to start when the opponents are fresh."

“He played very well and he scored a good goal. It was fantastic the way he accelerated," he said.

“We will play both strikers sometimes and when they play individually as well as today – with Ollie Watkins – it is best for the team."

That result maintained Villa's 100% start in Europe, while they are also currently fourth in the Premier League and four points off top.

But the Villa manager did not want to get carried away despite what he and his team have achieved thus far.

“We are going to focus on each match and how we are in the moment,” he added.

“There are other contenders, bigger favourites than us but we are improving and we will see how we continue.”

Bournemouth, meanwhile, arrived in the Midlands on the back of their most impressive win of the season to date.

Their 2-0 victory over Arsenal was their third of the campaign, and came at a time when they had lost three in their last four games in the Premier League.

Bournemouth's opening goal in that victory came from an ingenious set-piece routine, with Ryan Christie firing in a wonderful finish.

It is something that Villa will have to be wary of ahead of this Saturday's game, with manager Andoni Iraola confirming they had worked on it in the week.

"The advantage they have at set plays is they are taller than us so we had to find another way to make a difference," he told BBC Sport.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Aston Villa - Youri Tielemans

Tielemans has created 17 chances for Aston Villa so far this term, which is more than any of his team-mates.

He is currently creating an average of 2.1 chances per 90 minutes - his best ratio in the Premier League - while also supplying three assists.

Bournemouth - Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo has been Bournemouth's leading attacking threat this season, with three goals and one assist in the Premier League.

The Ghana international has had a league-high 37 shots, which is at least two more than any other player.

MATCH PREDICTION: ASTON VILLA WIN

Aston Villa have carried on their impressive form from last season into this. They have picked up 17 points in their eight Premier League games this season, which is just the third time they’ve had that many points at this stage. 

And having lost their first two Premier League home games against Bournemouth in 2016 and 2019, the Villans have won the last two by an aggregate score of 6-1.

But Emery's men have also showcased their powers of recovery this term. Only Manchester City (13) have won more points from losing positions in the Premier League this season than Villa (10), who have won three games despite conceding first so far this campaign.

Bournemouth, however, have won 50% of their eight Premier League games against Aston Villa (W4 D1 L3) – of those they’ve faced as many times, against no side do they have a higher win rate in the competition.

But the Cherries have struggled away from the Vitality Stadium. They have lost six of their last nine away Premier League matches (W2 D1), losing their last two without scoring since their late 3-2 comeback victory against Everton at the end of August.

No team has scored more goals from the 70th minute onwards of games in the Premier League this season than Bournemouth (six). The average minute of their goals has been the 63rd minute, the latest average by a team in a single Premier League campaign.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Aston Villa - 48.8%

Draw - 23.9%

Bournemouth - 27.3%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BAN Vs SA 1st Test, Day 3: Mehidy Hasan Shines As Bangladesh Battles Back In Rain-Soaked Conditions
  2. Pakistan A Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, Emerging Asia Cup: PAK-A Win By 114 Runs To Book Place In Semifinals
  3. India A Vs Oman LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Tilak Varma And Co Eye Another Dominating Win
  4. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India To Decide On Bumrah's Workload After Pune Test
  5. India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 2nd Test: Who Will Win, Head-To-Head Record, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna: Unai Emery & Jhon Duran’s Frustration - A Passion for Playing In Victory
  2. Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  3. Champions League: Nuri Sahin Calls Substitutions A 'Mistake' In Dortmund's 2-5 Collapse Against Real Madrid
  4. Juventus 0-1 Stuttgart, Champions League: Thiago Motta 'Take Responsibility' For Maiden Defeat
  5. Premier League: Head Coach Thomas Frank Aiming To Rediscover Brentford’s Character
Tennis News
  1. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  2. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  3. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  4. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence
  2. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: India Go Down Tamely To Enterprising Germans In Delhi
  3. GB Vs MAS Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Juniors Match
  4. New Zealand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NZ Vs JPN Juniors
  5. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Supports Dialogue And Diplomacy, Not War: PM Modi At BRICS Summit
  2. Book Excerpt: Marital Rape And The Supreme Court
  3. Mumbai Police Makes 11th Arrest In Baba Siddique Murder Case
  4. Full List: JMM Candidates Contesting Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024
  5. Centre Raps Social Media Platform X Over Hoax Bomb Threats To Airlines
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. The Two-State Solution To Israel-Palestine Is Dead And Gone: Iranian Envoy 
  2. Turkey, Pakistan & More Eye Membership As BRICS Moves Towards Expansion And 'Strengthening Multilateralism'
  3. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Swamps Provinces In Widespread Flooding; Many People Trapped
  4. Iraqi Forces Kill Islamic State Group Commander And 8 Other Officials
  5. Amid Row With Canada, US Calls On India For 'Meaningful Accountability' In Pannun Foiled Assassination Probe
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested