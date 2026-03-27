Turkiye 1-0 Romania, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Guler Sets Up Kadioglu Winner In Hard-Fought Victory
Turkiye secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Romania in their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers playoff semi-final in Istanbul, with Ferdi Kadioglu scoring the decisive goal early in the second half after a precise through ball from Arda Guler. The match remained tight throughout, with Romania sitting deep in the first half before pushing forward in search of an equaliser. Turkiye created better chances, including a strike off the crossbar, but had to stay disciplined defensively late on as Romania threatened. The hosts ultimately held firm to secure victory and advance to the Path C final, moving one step closer to a place at the 2026 World Cup.
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