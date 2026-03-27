Turkiye 1-0 Romania, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Guler Sets Up Kadioglu Winner In Hard-Fought Victory

Turkiye secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Romania in their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers playoff semi-final in Istanbul, with Ferdi Kadioglu scoring the decisive goal early in the second half after a precise through ball from Arda Guler. The match remained tight throughout, with Romania sitting deep in the first half before pushing forward in search of an equaliser. Turkiye created better chances, including a strike off the crossbar, but had to stay disciplined defensively late on as Romania threatened. The hosts ultimately held firm to secure victory and advance to the Path C final, moving one step closer to a place at the 2026 World Cup.

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FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Turkey vs Romania
Turkey's players celebrate at the end of the 2026 World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Turkey and Romania, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP
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FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Romania vs Turkey
Romania's players applaud to supporters at the end of the 2026 World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Turkey and Romania, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP
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Turkey Romania WCup Soccer
Turkey's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, bottom, looks as the ball hits the pole of the goal during the 2026 World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Turkey and Romania, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP
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Romania Turkey WCup Soccer
Romania's Ștefan Baiaram, right, vies for the ball with Turkey's Mert Muldur during the 2026 World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Turkey and Romania, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP
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FIFA World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match: Turkey vs Romania
Turkey's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, left, eyes the ball during the 2026 World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Turkey and Romania, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP
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FIFA World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match: Romania vs Turkey
Romania's Radu Dragusin, top left, vies for a high ball with Turkey's Baris Alper Yilmaz during the 2026 World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Turkey and Romania, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP
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FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Turkey vs Romania
Romania's Nicolae Stanciu, right, fights for the ball with Turkey's Kerem Akturkoglu during the 2026 World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Turkey and Romania, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP
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FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Romania vs Turkey
Romania's Daniel Birligea, center, vies for the ball with Turkey's Abdulkerim Bardakci during the 2026 World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Turkey and Romania, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP
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FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Turkey vs Romania
Turkey's Ferdi Kadioglu, left, vies for the ball with Romania's Florin Tanase during the 2026 World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Turkey and Romania, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP
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FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Turkey vs Romania
Romania's Daniel Birligea, left, battles for the ball with Turkey's Hakan Calhanoglu during the 2026 World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Turkey and Romania, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP
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Romania vs Turkey WCup Soccer
Turkey's Samet Akaydin, center, vies for the ball with Romania's Andrei Burca during the 2026 World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Turkey and Romania, in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP
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