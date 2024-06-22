Football

Turkiye Vs Portugal Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch Group F Match

When and Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play for Portugal. Here are all the details about Turkiye Vs Portugal, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match Live Streaming

Portugal vs Ireland football friendly Photo_8
Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball against Ireland Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
info_icon

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will face Turkey in their second group game at the UEFA European Championship. Both teams began their Group F campaign with victories and are currently the table toppers. They will clash on Saturday, June 22, at BVB Stadion Dortmund in Germany. (More Football News)

Earlier Portugal defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 and Turkey won over 3-1 against Georgia.

The 39-year-old Ronaldo lost his place in the Portugal team at the World Cup in 2022 but he looks to be as guaranteed a starter as ever under Roberto Martinez, who took over as coach after the tournament in Qatar. Ronaldo is captain and played the full game against the Czechs, though didn't score.

Portugal National Football Team. - X | Portugal
Portugal Vs Turkey, Euro 2024 Preview: Cristiano Ronaldo Returns, All Eyes On Arda Guler

BY Associated Press

On the other hand, Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey participated in what was arguably the game of the tournament so far, overcoming a valiant challenge from European Championship debutants Georgia to win 3-1 in Dortmund. They will be aiming to secure victories in their first two games at a major tournament (World Cup/Euros) for the first time ever.

A win against Portugal would allow Turkey to match their highest number of victories in a single European Championship edition, having won two matches in 2008. The only time Turkey has won more than two matches at a major tournament was during the 2002 World Cup, where they achieved four victories.

Here are all the details about Turkiye Vs Portugal, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match Live Streaming

When to watch Turkiye Vs Portugal, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match?

The Turkiye Vs Portugal UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match will be played on Saturday, June 22, at BVB Stadion Dortmund in Germany at 9:30PM IST.

Where to watch Turkiye Vs Portugal, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Denies 'Work Ban' Claim Made By French Journalist Sebastien Farcis, Says Permit Under Review
  2. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Begins State Visit To India, To Meet PM Modi On June 22
  3. Key Contests And Shifting Dynamics: UP Assembly By-Polls On The Horizon
  4. CSIR NET 2024 Exam Postponed Due To 'Unavoidable, Logistic Issues', NTA To Announce New Dates
  5. Breaking News June 21 Highlights: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Pune Teen's Father Granted Bail
Entertainment News
  1. Hawaii Five-0 Actor Taylor Wily Passes Away At 56, UFC Fans React
  2. Celebrate The Musicians: 20 Iconic Documentaries Every Music Lover Must Watch
  3. World Music Day: Revisiting Some Of The Classic Melodies From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Films
  4. 'Maharaj': Gujarat Court Lifts Stay On Release Of Junaid Khan's Film
  5. World Music Day: 8 Soulful Love Songs To Add To Your Playlist
Sports News
  1. SA Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: Proteas Narrowly Beat England, Inch Closer to Semis - Data Brief
  2. Switzerland Vs Germany, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Hosts Set Sight On Top Spot In Group A
  3. UKR 2-1 SVK, UEFA Euro 2024: Ukriane Back On Track With Yet Another Comeback Triumph
  4. Turkiye Vs Portugal Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch Group F Match
  5. AUT 3-1 POL, UEFA Euro 2024: Austria Boost Hopes For Last 16, Poland At Risk Of Elimination
World News
  1. Hawaii Five-0 Actor Taylor Wily Passes Away At 56, UFC Fans React
  2. Prince William Turns 42! Princess Kate Shares Adorable Photo, King Charles Gets Nostalgic
  3. Celebrate The Musicians: 20 Iconic Documentaries Every Music Lover Must Watch
  4. 4 Members Of Billionaire Hinduja Family Sentenced To Prison For Exploiting Servants By Swiss Court
  5. Armenia Joins List Of Countries That Recognise Palestine; Israel Summons Envoy For 'Stern Reprimand'
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News June 21 Highlights: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Pune Teen's Father Granted Bail
  2. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
  3. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  4. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  5. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  6. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  7. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  8. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'