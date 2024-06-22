Turkiye Vs Portugal Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch Group F Match

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will face Turkey in their second group game at the UEFA European Championship. Both teams began their Group F campaign with victories and are currently the table toppers. They will clash on Saturday, June 22, at BVB Stadion Dortmund in Germany. (More Football News)
Earlier Portugal defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 and Turkey won over 3-1 against Georgia.
The 39-year-old Ronaldo lost his place in the Portugal team at the World Cup in 2022 but he looks to be as guaranteed a starter as ever under Roberto Martinez, who took over as coach after the tournament in Qatar. Ronaldo is captain and played the full game against the Czechs, though didn't score.
On the other hand, Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey participated in what was arguably the game of the tournament so far, overcoming a valiant challenge from European Championship debutants Georgia to win 3-1 in Dortmund. They will be aiming to secure victories in their first two games at a major tournament (World Cup/Euros) for the first time ever.
A win against Portugal would allow Turkey to match their highest number of victories in a single European Championship edition, having won two matches in 2008. The only time Turkey has won more than two matches at a major tournament was during the 2002 World Cup, where they achieved four victories.
Here are all the details about Turkiye Vs Portugal, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match Live Streaming
When to watch Turkiye Vs Portugal, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match?
The Turkiye Vs Portugal UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match will be played on Saturday, June 22, at BVB Stadion Dortmund in Germany at 9:30PM IST.
Where to watch Turkiye Vs Portugal, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.