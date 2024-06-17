Football

Turkey Vs Georgia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship

Turkey and Georgia are set to lock horns in the Group F fixture of the UEFA Euro 2024 at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany on Tuesday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the match

turkey players in practice session X MilliTakimlar
Turkey national football team players during a practice session. Photo: X/ @MilliTakimlar
info_icon

The Group F matches of the UEFA Euro 2024 will commence on Tuesday evening in Dortmund with an important clash between Turkey and Georgia. Alongside Portugal and the Czech Republic, these teams are vying for the top positions in a highly competitive section. (More Football News)

While Portugal are clear favourites to top the group, Turkey, Georgia, and the Czech Republic will be contending fiercely for the second spot.

Turkey's finest hour at the European Championship was in 2008, reaching the semi-finals, but they struggled in the 2016 and 2020 editions, exiting at the group stage. The Crescent-Stars, led by Vincenzo Montella, are determined to advance to the round of 16 this time.

Despite entering the tournament after a 2-1 loss to Poland and a winless streak in their last five games, they are optimistic about starting strong against Georgia. Turkey’s qualification campaign was solid, finishing top of Group D, ahead of Croatia, with 17 points from eight matches.

Georgia, making their debut at a major tournament, present an intriguing underdog story. Led by Willy Sagnol, Georgia hope the fixture schedule works in their favour, potentially facing a relaxed Portugal team in their final group match.

Turkey national football team during practice session ahead of their match against Georgia in UEFA Euro 2024. - Photo: X/ @MilliTakimlar
Georgia Vs Turkey Preview, UEFA Euro 2024: Match Facts, Team News And Stats

BY Associated Press

Georgia’s squad boasts talent, notably Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Napoli, who has netted 15 goals in 30 international appearances. They also rely on Valencia’s goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, Slovan Bratislava’s Guram Kashia, and Watford’s Giorgi Chakvetadze.

Here are all the details about Turkey vs Georgia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F matchday 1 Live Streaming:

When is Turkey vs Georgia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F Match?

The Turkey vs Georgia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F football match will take place on June 18, Tuesday at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany at 9:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Turkey vs Georgia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: At Least 9 Dead, Over 40 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe
  2. Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Red Alert In Place For Tuesday; Relief Likely From June 19 | Details
  3. Amit Shah's Manipur Meeting: Legal Action Against Causing Violence, Talk To Both Kuki And Meiteis | Details Inside
  4. 'Surat' To Join India's Naval Arsenal, Navy Shares Pictures
  5. Rahul Gandhi Picks Raebareli, Priyanka Gandhi To Contest From Wayanad: Congress Chief Kharge
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Blockbuster ‘Pushpa’s Sequel To Release On December 6
  2. Parineeta Borthakur Bids Adieu To ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay’, Opens Up On A 'Challenging Scene'
  3. Tahira Kashyap's Directorial Debut ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ Set For OTT Release On June 28
  4. ‘A Family Affair’: Liza Koshy, Sherry Cola, Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron Charm At The Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
  5. Punjabi Cinema Getting Good Recognition In The Country: Ammy Virk
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: AIFF Sacks Igor Stimac As Head Coach; Romania Thrash Ukraine At UEFA Euro 2024
  2. Portugal Vs Czech Republic, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Without Thibaut Courtois At A Major Tournament For First Time In 22 Years
  4. Portugal Vs Czech Republic, Euro 2024: Beating Cristiano Ronaldo The Motivation - Ivan Hasek
  5. Igor Stimac Sacked: New Head Coach Best Placed To Take Team Forward, Says AIFF
World News
  1. Wildfire North Of Los Angeles Explodes To Over 12,000 Acres, Several Areas On Evacuation And Unhealthy Air Quality Alert
  2. Juneteenth 2024: What To Know About Bank And Post Office Hours
  3. North Korea Says Russian President Putin Will Arrive In The North On Tuesday
  4. Are You A Parent? This Is How You Can Help Your Kid Overcome Bedtime Anxiety
  5. ‘Heat Dome’ Set To Strike NYC; Follow These Experts' Advice to Stay Cool And Prevent Heat Illness
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: At Least 9 Dead, Over 40 Injured; Commissioner Of Railway Safety To Conduct Probe
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s