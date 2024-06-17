The Group F matches of the UEFA Euro 2024 will commence on Tuesday evening in Dortmund with an important clash between Turkey and Georgia. Alongside Portugal and the Czech Republic, these teams are vying for the top positions in a highly competitive section. (More Football News)
While Portugal are clear favourites to top the group, Turkey, Georgia, and the Czech Republic will be contending fiercely for the second spot.
Turkey's finest hour at the European Championship was in 2008, reaching the semi-finals, but they struggled in the 2016 and 2020 editions, exiting at the group stage. The Crescent-Stars, led by Vincenzo Montella, are determined to advance to the round of 16 this time.
Despite entering the tournament after a 2-1 loss to Poland and a winless streak in their last five games, they are optimistic about starting strong against Georgia. Turkey’s qualification campaign was solid, finishing top of Group D, ahead of Croatia, with 17 points from eight matches.
Georgia, making their debut at a major tournament, present an intriguing underdog story. Led by Willy Sagnol, Georgia hope the fixture schedule works in their favour, potentially facing a relaxed Portugal team in their final group match.
Georgia’s squad boasts talent, notably Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Napoli, who has netted 15 goals in 30 international appearances. They also rely on Valencia’s goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, Slovan Bratislava’s Guram Kashia, and Watford’s Giorgi Chakvetadze.
Here are all the details about Turkey vs Georgia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F matchday 1 Live Streaming:
When is Turkey vs Georgia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F Match?
The Turkey vs Georgia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F football match will take place on June 18, Tuesday at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany at 9:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Turkey vs Georgia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F Match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.