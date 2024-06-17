Georgia Vs Turkey Preview, UEFA Euro 2024: Match Facts, Team News And Stats

— Arda Guler, a 19-year-old playmaker at Real Madrid, is set to be the beating heart of Turkey's team for the first time at a major tournament — and is expected to star for the national team for years. Irfan Can Kahveci and Cenk Tosun have been training separately ahead of the game while defender Ozan Kabak was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an ACL injury in the warm-up games.