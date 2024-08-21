Football Transfers: Southampton Complete 12.8-Million-Pound Move For Sporting's Mateus Fernandes

Southampton have completed a £12.8million move to bring Sporting CP midfielder Mateus Fernandes to the Premier League. (More Football News)
Fernandes, who has been capped seven times by Portugal at under-21 level, spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Estoril, making 28 Primeira Liga appearances and scoring once.
The 20-year-old, who came through Sporting's youth system, has penned a five-year deal with Southampton, who began their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 defeat to 10-man Newcastle United.
Fernandes is the 14th arrival at St Mary's since their promotion back to the top flight, with Flynn Downes, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Cameron Archer among their more expensive acquisitions.
"I'm very happy to be here, it's a dream come true to come to England and play in the Premier League," Fernandes told the club's website.
"It's the best league in the world, in my opinion. It has the best coaches, the best players, the best teams. It's good for me, for my growth and I'm happy."
Fernandes ranked second among all Estoril players for chances created in the Portuguese top flight last season, with 39, also leading their charts for successful passes in the opposition half (534).