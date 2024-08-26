Football Transfers: Dara O'Shea Joins Ipswich Town From Burnley On Five-Year Deal

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of defender Dara O'Shea from Burnley for an undisclosed fee. (More Football News)
The Republic of Ireland international put pen to paper on a five-year deal at Portman Road, while becoming Kieran McKenna's ninth capture during the ongoing window.
Former West Bromwich Albion and Burnley defender O'Shea will bring Premier League experience to the Tractor Boys' backline following their promotion to the top flight.
"I'm really excited to sign for the club," the 25-year-old told TownTV.
"It was really hard not to pay attention to everything the team was able to achieve last season, and to have the chance to join a club with such ambition and momentum was really attractive.
"I want to play in the Premier League and test myself against the best players in the world, which is something I want to do for as long as possible, and I can't think of a better place to do that."