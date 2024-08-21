Football Transfers: Chelsea Sign Joao Felix From Atletico Madrid In Permanent Deal

Chelsea have announced the signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal. (More Football News)
The winger, who played for Chelsea on loan for the second half of the 2022-23 season, has signed a six-year contract, with the option for a further year, for a fee in the region of £45million.
In his six-month spell with Chelsea in 2023, Joao Felix played 16 Premier League games, scoring four goals, finishing the season as the club's third-highest scorer in the competition.
The 24-year-old joined Atletico in 2019 from Benfica, scoring 34 goals in 131 matches in all competitions, but spent last season on loan at Barcelona.
He netted seven times for the Blaugrana in LaLiga, slightly underperforming his expected goals of 8.76, and provided three assists in the competition.
"I'm really happy to be back at Chelsea and I can't wait to get started," Joao Felix told Chelsea's website. "I can see some familiar faces from the last time I was here, which is always nice.
"I loved my time here before, and I told my friends and family that I'd love to return to the Premier League one day. To do that with Chelsea is a great feeling, and I'm excited to be back."
Chelsea opened talks with Atletico over Joao Felix following the collapse of their deal to sign Samu Omorodion. This opened the door for Conor Gallagher to go the other way, with that move also confirmed on Wednesday.
Joao Felix is the 10th signing for Chelsea in this transfer window, after Tosin Adarabioyo, Omari Kellyman, Filip Jorgensen, Marc Guiu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga, Caleb Wiley, Aaron Anselmino and Pedro Neto.