Football

Football Transfers: Chelsea Sign Joao Felix From Atletico Madrid In Permanent Deal

Winger Joao Felix, who played for Chelsea on loan for the second half of the 2022-23 season, has signed a six-year contract with the option of a further year for a fee in the region of 45 million pounds

Joao-Felix-footballer
Chelsea's new signing, Joao Felix.
info_icon

Chelsea have announced the signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal. (More Football News)

The winger, who played for Chelsea on loan for the second half of the 2022-23 season, has signed a six-year contract, with the option for a further year, for a fee in the region of £45million.

In his six-month spell with Chelsea in 2023, Joao Felix played 16 Premier League games, scoring four goals, finishing the season as the club's third-highest scorer in the competition.

The 24-year-old joined Atletico in 2019 from Benfica, scoring 34 goals in 131 matches in all competitions, but spent last season on loan at Barcelona.

He netted seven times for the Blaugrana in LaLiga, slightly underperforming his expected goals of 8.76, and provided three assists in the competition.

"I'm really happy to be back at Chelsea and I can't wait to get started," Joao Felix told Chelsea's website. "I can see some familiar faces from the last time I was here, which is always nice.

"I loved my time here before, and I told my friends and family that I'd love to return to the Premier League one day. To do that with Chelsea is a great feeling, and I'm excited to be back."

Chelsea opened talks with Atletico over Joao Felix following the collapse of their deal to sign Samu Omorodion. This opened the door for Conor Gallagher to go the other way, with that move also confirmed on Wednesday.

Joao Felix is the 10th signing for Chelsea in this transfer window, after Tosin Adarabioyo, Omari Kellyman, Filip Jorgensen, Marc Guiu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga, Caleb Wiley, Aaron Anselmino and Pedro Neto. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Saim Ayub Departs; PAK Four Down In Rawalpindi
  2. ENG Vs SL: Sri Lanka Skipper Dhananjaya De Silva Says Extra Warm-Up Fixture Was Denied Before First Test
  3. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test, Toss Update: Sri Lanka Elect To Bat; Check Playing XIs
  4. Netherlands Vs United States Of America, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Toss Update: USA Elect To Field; Check Playing XIs
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Toss Update: Najmul Hossain Shanto & Co Field First In Rawalpindi - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Man City Stars Phil Foden And Khadija Shaw Win PFA Player Of The Year Awards In English Football
  2. Football Transfers: Chelsea Sign Joao Felix From Atletico Madrid In Permanent Deal
  3. Premier League: Top 10 PL Signings Of The 2024 Summer Transfer Window So Far
  4. La Liga: Gallagher Completes Anticipated Atletico Move From Chelsea
  5. Premier League: Cole Palmer Eyeing Trophy Success At Chelsea After Scooping PFA Award
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  2. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  3. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  4. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  5. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Becomes 1st Indian PM To Visit In 45 Years
  2. Amid BJP Switchover Buzz, Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Hints At Floating New Political Party
  3. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: MHA Issues Letter To Bengal CS About CISF Deployment Amid Rising Protests
  4. Tripura: Man Returns After Spending 37 Years Inside Bangladesh Jail
  5. NEET PG 2024 Result Date: NBE To Release NEET PG Result Soon | Where And How To Check
Entertainment News
  1. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  2. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  2. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  3. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
  4. Michelle Obama’s Crisscross Monse Look Stuns At 2024 Democratic National Convention
  5. Who Are Cole And Ella Emhoff? What To Know About Kamala Harris' Stepkids
World News
  1. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  2. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  3. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
  4. Michelle Obama’s Crisscross Monse Look Stuns At 2024 Democratic National Convention
  5. Who Are Cole And Ella Emhoff? What To Know About Kamala Harris' Stepkids
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit LIVE Updates: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Becomes 1st Indian PM To Visit In 45 Years
  2. Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption
  3. MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines
  4. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Falls Instead Of Flying At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Bharat Bandh Over SC's Quota Ruling: Banks, Schools Mostly Open; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters In Bihar
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Saim Ayub Departs; PAK Four Down In Rawalpindi
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: MHA Issues Letter To Bengal CS About CISF Deployment Amid Rising Protests