Football

Transfer News: Xavi Simons Rejoins RB Leipzig On Loan From PSG

Simons enjoyed an impressive campaign on loan at Leipzig in 2023-24, contributing eight goals and 11 assists as Marco Rose's men finished fourth

Xavi Simons-football
Xavi Simons in action for RB Leipzig last season
info_icon

Xavi Simons will return to RB Leipzig for 2024-25 after the Bundesliga side agreed another season-long loan deal with his parent club Paris Saint-Germain. (More Football News)

Simons enjoyed an impressive campaign on loan at Leipzig in 2023-24, contributing eight goals and 11 assists as Marco Rose's men finished fourth.

Bayer Leverkusen's Alex Grimaldo was the only player in the Bundesliga to better that latter figure, while only Kevin Stoger (127), Franck Honorat (89) and Julian Brandt (80) bettered his 79 chances created.

He was linked with the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich after returning to the French capital, but Leipzig have now moved to bring him back to Germany.

info_icon

A statement from the club read: "Speculation surrounding Xavi's future can finally be put to rest, with the Netherlands international returning to the Red Bulls for the new season. 

"RB Leipzig will loan the 21-year-old from French giants Paris Saint-Germain for another year."

Simons could face his parent club in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, with Leipzig taking on PSG on home soil ahead of their DFB-Pokal clash with Essen one week later.

The Dutchman is the third signing made by Leipzig ahead of the 2024-25 season, following the acquisitions of goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt and midfielder Assan Ouedraogo.

