Football Transfers: Fiorentina Sign Morocco International Amir Richardson From Reims

Fiorentina have confirmed the signing of Morocco international midfielder Amir Richardson from Reims. (More Football News)
The 22-year-old's arrival at Stadio Artemio Franchi comes on the back of helping his nation to a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in the men's football tournament.
Both clubs announced the transfer on their official websites on Monday.
Richardson appeared 28 times for Reims in his only season at the club last time out and scored three times.
Former Le Havre player Richardson, who was also linked with a Premier League move, has earned seven caps for Morocco at senior level.
He will be unveiled by Fiorentina at a press conference on Tuesday.