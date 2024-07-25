Football

Football Transfers: Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby Completes Al-Ittihad Switch

Moussa Diaby, who became Aston Villa's record signing following his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen, helped Unai Emery's side secure UEFA Champions League qualification last season

Moussa-Diaby-aston-villa-to-al-ittihad
Moussa Diaby has completed a move to Al-Ittihad from Aston Villa
info_icon

Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby has completed a reported 50-million pound move to Al-Ittihad, the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday. (More Football News

Diaby, who became Villa's record signing following his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen, helped Unai Emery's side secure Champions League qualification last season.

The 25-year-old made 54 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 goals, three of which came during their semi-final run in the Europa Conference League. 

Diaby joins fellow compatriots Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante at the club, although the latter has been linked with a return to the Premier League.

Al-Ittihad finished fifth in the Saudi Pro League last season, losing four of their last six games to miss out on qualification for the AFC Champions League Two group stage.

Diaby thanked fans on social media, writing: "Villans, thank you for everything. It's time to say goodbye. I'd like to thank the club, the team members, the staff and everyone working at Aston Villa.

"I've always given my best to help the club and the team, we've had some great moments that will stay in my memory. We've had a fantastic season, with moments of joy and happiness.

"Together, we've achieved our objectives. The club will be playing in the Champions League next year and I wish them success. It's a season I will remember forever. Villans, I won't forget you."

