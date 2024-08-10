Football

Transfer News: Andoni Iraola Confirms Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke Talks With Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou has made it clear that he wants to sign a striker this transfer window, having failed to find a replacement after Harry Kane's departure last year, with Solanke their main target

Andoni Iraola has confirmed that Bournemouth have held talks with Tottenham over a move for Dominic Solanke. (More Football News)

Reports now suggest that the two clubs have come to an agreement, with Spurs willing to meet his £65million release clause.

Solanke played in every game for Bournemouth last season, only failing to start in one, while he netted a club-record 19 goals in the Premier League from 38 shots on target.

Earlier on Friday, Iraola confirmed the talks between the clubs were ongoing, and highlighted just how big a miss Solanke will be to the squad, not only due to his goals.

"I know that talks are ongoing," Iraola said in a press conference. "I cannot tell you much more, obviously. For us, Dom is a very, very important player, but I cannot tell you how this is going to finish.

"Probably everybody focuses on the goals he scores. He scores a big portion of our goals, but he gives us much more than goals. He's very complete.

"I've said it a lot of times that he helps us in all the phases of the games. He will be a big miss, obviously.

"He's someone that has been very involved, he played all the games last season, he scored a lot of goals, but if this happens, it has happened in other positions.

"We have to trust the people inside the club, and I am sure they will be ready."

