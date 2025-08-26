Transfer Deadline Day: Nuno Espirito Santo Calls For More Signings In Nottingham Forest Squad

Forest have been busy in the market as of late, with four new signings arriving in the past 10 days in the form of James McAtee, Douglas Luiz, Arnaud Kalimuendo and club-record acquisition Omari Hutchinson

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nuno Espirito Santo
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nuno Espirito Santo has pleaded for more signings in NFC squad

  • Nottingham will be playing in Europe this season

  • Nuno's future has dominated the headlines in UK

Nottingham Forest must bring in more players before the end of the transfer window, so says Nuno Espirito Santo.

Forest have been busy in the market as of late, with four new signings arriving in the past 10 days in the form of James McAtee, Douglas Luiz, Arnaud Kalimuendo and club-record acquisition Omari Hutchinson.

Dan Ndoye, Angus Gunn, Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus arrived earlier in the transfer window, while Forest are aiming to strike an agreement with Strasbourg to sign winger Dilane Bakwa.

Nuno salutes Forest's supporters - null
Crystal Palace Vs Nottingham Forest: Nuno Confident 'There Will Be A Resolution' To His Future Despite Uncertainty

BY Stats Perform

Nuno's future, meanwhile, has dominated headlines over the past five days.

The former Wolves and Tottenham boss said on Friday that his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis had deteriorated, while it has been extensively reported that Nuno does not see eye-to-eye with Forest's global head of football Edu Gaspar.

info_icon

However, Nuno still wants to see more fresh faces through the door before the transfer deadline on September 1.

"There are things that I myself cannot control. What I said is, and I had a long thought about it, is my concern for the squad," he said.

Related Content
Related Content

"These boys last season achieved something fantastic. If we as a club don't help them in terms of numbers, in terms of quality and talent, everything will go.

"So we have ahead of us the Premier League, Europa League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

"You know how many games this means for us. This is the respect that we have to show to our squad. Help them."

Nuno confirmed after Sunday's draw with Crystal Palace that he would be holding talks with Edu and Marinakis this week.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup: Virender Sehwag Backs Suryakumar-led India As 'Best Team' For Title Defence

  2. Suryakumar Yadav Reflects On Recovery At BCCI CoE Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

  3. Gautam Gambhir Is A 'Hypocrite': Former India Cricketer Slams Head Coach, Asks 'What Will He Do Now'

  4. Netherlands Vs Bangladesh: Dutch Hand Maiden Call-Up To 17-Year-Old Cedric de Lange For BAN T20Is

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Alyssa Healy Reveals How India’s Test Star Frustrated Australian Bowlers

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Marton Fucsovics Vs Denis Shapovalov Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  2. Katie Boulter Vs Marta Kostyuk Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles First-Round Match

  3. Lorenzo Musetti Vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  4. Alycia Parks Vs Mirra Andreeva, US Open 2025: Fifth Seed Powers Into Round 2

  5. Venus Williams Vs Karolina Muchova, US Open: American Legend Shows Fight But Falls In First Round

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Greenpeace Report: Residents Of Savda Ghevra And Other JJ Colonies Pay High Costs For Drinking Water

  2. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  3. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  4. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  5. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  2. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  3. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  4. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  5. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

World News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  3. H-1B Under Fire: Senator Mike Lee, Marjorie Taylor Greene Question Indian Tech Hiring

  4. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  5. US Sends Notice About Tariffs On India As Deadline Looms

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 26, 2025: Predictions for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Netanyahu Expresses Regret After Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists

  4. J&K Statehood: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For October 10, Declines Urgent Listing

  5. ED Conducts Raids At AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Premises, AAP Says 'Fake'

  6. Rakesh Roshan Reveals Hrithik's Krrish Mask Was Made Of Wax; Took 6 Months To Design

  7. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

  8. Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win