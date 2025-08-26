Transfer Deadline Day: Nuno Espirito Santo Calls For More Signings In Nottingham Forest Squad

Nuno Espirito Santo has pleaded for more signings in NFC squad
Nottingham will be playing in Europe this season
Nuno's future has dominated the headlines in UK
Nottingham Forest must bring in more players before the end of the transfer window, so says Nuno Espirito Santo.
Forest have been busy in the market as of late, with four new signings arriving in the past 10 days in the form of James McAtee, Douglas Luiz, Arnaud Kalimuendo and club-record acquisition Omari Hutchinson.
Dan Ndoye, Angus Gunn, Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus arrived earlier in the transfer window, while Forest are aiming to strike an agreement with Strasbourg to sign winger Dilane Bakwa.
Nuno's future, meanwhile, has dominated headlines over the past five days.
The former Wolves and Tottenham boss said on Friday that his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis had deteriorated, while it has been extensively reported that Nuno does not see eye-to-eye with Forest's global head of football Edu Gaspar.
However, Nuno still wants to see more fresh faces through the door before the transfer deadline on September 1.
"There are things that I myself cannot control. What I said is, and I had a long thought about it, is my concern for the squad," he said.
"These boys last season achieved something fantastic. If we as a club don't help them in terms of numbers, in terms of quality and talent, everything will go.
"So we have ahead of us the Premier League, Europa League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup.
"You know how many games this means for us. This is the respect that we have to show to our squad. Help them."
Nuno confirmed after Sunday's draw with Crystal Palace that he would be holding talks with Edu and Marinakis this week.