Tottenham Vs Burnley: Thomas Frank Confirms Yves Bissouma Return For Premier League Opener

Bissouma was left out of PSG tie due to disciplinary reasons
Thomas Frank confirmed the player was available for selection
Spurs take on Burnley in PL opener
Thomas Frank confirmed that Yves Bissouma will be in Tottenham’s squad for their Premier League opener against Burnley.
Bissouma was left out of the team that lost the UEFA Super Cup on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain due to disciplinary reasons.
The midfielder played 28 Premier League matches for Spurs last season, winning 63.3% of his tackles and 50.7% his duels under Ange Postecoglou.
The likes of Richarlison, Djed Spence and Mohammed Kudus all stepped up for Spurs during their defeat to the Champions League winners, which saw them concede a second-half additional-time equaliser after leading the match 2-0.
Frank said Richarlison will also be fit for their Burnley fixture after concerns over the Brazilian’s fitness, while Destiny Udogie is set to miss out.
“Bissouma was a situation. I addressed it, there was a consequence. He will be in the squad tomorrow,” said Frank.
“I think Richy [Richarlison] was really phenomenal [against PSG], his hold-up play, his intensity, his arriving in the box was top. Of course we’re aware of his fitness situation, that is why we have monitored him closely – that’s why he didn’t play in the first [pre-season] game at Reading, but he is on it.
“Every player who was available [on Wednesday] is available for the team. Destiny [Udogie] is progressing but it's too early for him to be involved in the squad.”