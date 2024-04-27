After 20 long years, the Premier League is going to witness the thrilling North London Derby as Tottenham will take on Arsenal on Sunday, 28 April, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (More Football News)
A win will lead the Gunners closer to the win they have been dreaming about for 20 years - the Premier League title. The last time Arsenal lifted the trophy was in 2004 at White Hart Lane. Out of the last five games played, the team emerged victorious in four of them, announcing their juggernaut, en route to sealing their fourth title win.
On the other hand, the sole motivation fuelling the Spurs' fire is to secure a spot in the top four of the standings, as they chase down Aston Villa. Winning against their old rivals in the upcoming derby would provide the Tottenham Hotspurs with two reasons to celebrate - a top-four finish, while also putting a dent in Arsenal's title dreams. The team has won two matches and drawn one in their last five games.
In the derby's previous 208 encounters, Arsenal has won 86 games against Tottenham who emerged victorious only 67 times. The rest 55 ended in a draw.
When Tottenham Vs Arsenal, English Premier League match will be played?
The Premier League match between Tottenham and Arsenal will be played on Sunday, April 28 at 6:30 PM (IST) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Where to watch Tottenham Vs Arsenal, Premier League match on TV?
The football match will be telecasted Live in India on Star Sports Network.
Where to watch Tottenham Vs Arsenal, Premier League match online?
Live streaming of the Tottenham Vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be available on the Hotstar + Disney app and website.