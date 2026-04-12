Sunderland 1-0 Tottenham, English Premier League: De Zerbi’s Spurs Debut Ends In Defeat

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi gives instructions during the Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur, in Sunderland, England, Sunday April 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Owen Humphreys

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi gives instructions during the Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur, in Sunderland, England, Sunday April 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Owen Humphreys