Sunderland 1-1 Aston Villa, Premier League: Wilson Isidor Salvages Draw For 10-Man Hosts

Wilson Isidor scored again at the Stadium of Light as 10-man Sunderland earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Unai Emery's side held a numerical advantage from the 33rd minute after Reinildo Mandava was sent off for seemingly kicking out at Matty Cash.
But Sunderland kept the pressure on and started the second half strongly, with Omar Alderete directing a header onto the crossbar just six minutes after the break.
Cash ended Villa's goalless start to their league campaign in style, beating Robin Roefs with a rasping long-range effort in the 67th minute, though Sunderland's goalkeeper might have done better.
But Isidor popped up with another important goal for Sunderland, peeling off the back of Villa's defence to guide Granit Xhaka's cushioned header past Emiliano Martinez.
Ollie Watkins could have snatched a late winner for Villa, but could not make contact with Jadon Sancho's looping cross, with a stretching Cash also missing it behind him.
Regis Le Bris' side, who remain unbeaten in their first three home league games, move up to seventh on eight points, while Villa, who sit 18th, still wait for a first win of the season.
Data Debrief: Sunderland show home resilience
Sunderland have looked a force at the Stadium of Light already this season, and a second consecutive fightback means they have now gained four points from losing positions, with only Fulham (five) recovering more.
They fought hard after Reinildo's red card, which saw him become the first player from Mozambique to be sent off in the Premier League, the first new nation to see a player receive a red card since Bosnia's Anel Ahmedhodzic in May 2024.
Cash's strike for Villa ended a run of 534 minutes without a goal in Premier League action, as they hit the back of the net for the first time since a 2-0 win over Tottenham in May.
They could not take advantage of their extra player, though, finishing the match with just 0.71 expected goals (xG) to Sunderland's 1.05.