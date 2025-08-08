Sunderland Tie Down Eliezer Mayenda To New Long-Term Contract

Eliezer Mayenda has signed a new five-year contract with Sunderland.
The new deal means that the 20-year-old will stay at the Stadium of Lights until 2030.
While signing the contract, Mayenda termed Sunderland "my team".
Eliezer Mayenda has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with Premier League newcomers Sunderland.
Mayenda, who scored Sunderland's equaliser in their play-off final triumph over Sheffield United last season, has committed to the Black Cats until 2030.
The 20-year-old netted 10 goals in 40 Championship outings for Sunderland in 2024-25, a total only bettered by Wilson Isidor (13) in the team.
His 15 goal involvements was a joint-team-high total along with Isidor, while only Patrick Roberts (72) completed more dribbles than Mayenda (54) in the second tier.
"I'm very happy to sign a new contract. I think everybody knows that for me, this is my team, my club, my city – so it's a special moment," Mayender told Sunderland's website.
"The Sunderland fans are very, very special. I think they're among the best in England. Playing at the Stadium of Light is always incredible.
"So, if I have one message, it's to keep going like that – I feel amazing every time I step on the pitch."
It marks another bit of significant business for Regis Le Bris' side, who are preparing for their first season in the Premier League since 2016-17.
Habib Diarra, Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi, Noah Sadiki, Granit Xhaka, Robin Roefs and Reinildo Mandava have all completed permanent moves to Sunderland.
The Black Cats also turned Enzo Le Fee's loan move into a permanent switch after a successful stint last year. Marc Guiu has also joined on loan from Chelsea.
Sunderland have two more friendlies pencilled in against Augsburg and Rayo Vallecano before their Premier League opener at home to West Ham United on August 16.