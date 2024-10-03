EFL Championship: Tom Cannon Nets Four For Stoke City As Narcis Pelach's Side Register First Victory

Four-goal Tom Cannon fired Stoke City to a 6-1 win over Portsmouth on Wednesday, their first triumph under Narcis Pelach extending Pompey's own wait for a Championship victory. (More Football News)
Stoke entered this encounter at the bet365 Stadium just two points better off than their winless visitors and without reward for the bold decision to replace head coach Steven Schumacher with Pelach last month.
But an explosive display from on-loan Leicester City forward Cannon provided what could be a pivotal victory in the Potters' season.
Cannon scored only three times in all competitions for Leicester last term but bettered that tally inside the opening hour of his fourth start for Stoke.
Portsmouth were on level terms approaching half-time after Mark O'Mahony cancelled out Cannon's opener, but the Republic of Ireland international restored Stoke's lead before Sam Gallagher added a third in first-half stoppage time.
Cannon completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot three minutes after the restart and scored again another three minutes later, with Andrew Moran completing the rout shortly afterwards.
Portsmouth were promoted as League One champions last season but are the only team still without victory in the second tier and saw another struggling side move clear of them on Wednesday as Preston North End beat Watford 3-0.
Watford had been level on points with Sheffield United just outside the play-off places, but the Blades climbed to third with a 1-0 win over Swansea City, while rivals Sheffield Wednesday drew 0-0 with Bristol City.