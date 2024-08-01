Football

Steve McClaren Leaves Manchester United To Become Jamaica Head Coach

McClaren has been brought in to get the team to the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada

Steve McClaren has returned to management after being appointed as Jamaica's new head coach.
Steve McClaren has left his senior first-team role at Manchester United to become the new head coach of Jamaica. (More Football News)

McClaren, who last managed Queens Park Rangers during the 2018-19 season, has signed a two-year deal with the Reggae Boyz

Heimir Hallgrimsson abruptly resigned as Jamaica's head coach last month following a poor showing at the Copa America in which they failed to win a game.

McClaren has been brought in to get the team to the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"I had no hesitation in accepting a position that is ideally suited to me at this stage of my career," said McClaren.

"I quickly came to realise the potential that the country possessed. In the years since [working with Jamaica at FIFA], that potential has grown significantly and there is every reason to believe that with continued hard work and development a bright future lies ahead."

McClaren will oversee the return of United's international players to pre-season training before leaving the team when Erik ten Hag and the rest of the squad return from their pre-season tour of the United States.

The 63-year-old has previously managed England, succeeding Sven Goran Eriksson in 2006, but was sacked after failing to qualify for Euro 2008. He returned to United in May 2022 as a member of Ten Hag's backroom staff.

