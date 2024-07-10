Other Sports

Jamaica At Paris Olympics 2024: World 200-Meter Champion Shericka Jackson Suffers Injury Ahead Of The Games

Shericka Jackson has the second-fastest time ever in the event. However, she appeared to be in discomfort as she walked off the track in a race won by Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia ahead of the Paris Games

Shericka Jackson Jamaica Paris Olympics 2024 AP Photo
Shericka Jackson, of Jamaica, reacts to an injury during the women's 200 meter event at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial Track and Field Hungarian Grand Prix in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Photo: (Tamas Vasvari/MTI via AP)
World 200-meter champion and Olympic favorite Shericka Jackson pulled up with an apparent injury late in a race Tuesday as part of the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix. (More Sports News)

The Jamaican standout was in front and nearing the finish line when she suddenly shut it down. Jackson appeared to be in discomfort as she walked off the track in a race won by Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia. The Paris Games start later this month.

Jackson has the second-fastest time ever in the event. A message was left by The Associated Press with her agent.

The Jamaicans are already missing Elaine Thompson-Herah for the Paris Games. The two-time reigning Olympic champion at 100 and 200 meters recently said she has a small tear in her Achilles tendon.

Jackson is responsible for three of the four fastest times ever run in the women's 200. Her top time of 21.41 seconds was set on her way to winning gold at worlds last summer in Budapest, Hungary. She's edging closer and closer to breaking the record held by Florence Griffith Joyner, who went 21.34 at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

FILE - Australia's Charlotte Caslick runs to score a try against Fiji during the second day of the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in Hong Kong, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Caslick will lead Australia's world series champion squad to the Paris Olympics, where she's aiming to win her second gold medal after taking the honors when rugby sevens made its debut at the Summer Games in 2016. - (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan, File)
Australia At Paris Olympics Games 2024: Aussies Move With Highest-Ever Percentage Of Women

BY Associated Press

Jackson, who turns 30 next week, also is expected to give American rival Sha'Carri Richardson a challenge in the 100.

