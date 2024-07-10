Other Sports

Australia At Paris Olympics Games 2024: Aussies Move With Highest-Ever Percentage Of Women

The Australian Olympic Committee on Wednesday said that when the Olympics were last held in Paris in 1924, no women were on the team and today they are heading with its highest-ever percentage of women — 55.6%

Australia Women At Paris Olympics 2024 AP Photo
FILE - Australia's Charlotte Caslick runs to score a try against Fiji during the second day of the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in Hong Kong, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Caslick will lead Australia's world series champion squad to the Paris Olympics, where she's aiming to win her second gold medal after taking the honors when rugby sevens made its debut at the Summer Games in 2016. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan, File)
info_icon

The Australian Olympic team will head to the Paris Games with its highest-ever percentage of women — 55.6%. (More Sports News)

The Australian Olympic Committee on Wednesday said that when the Olympics were last held in Paris in 1924, no women were on the team.

This time, there's 256 women on the 460-member team that will represent Australia in 33 sports. It's the third consecutive Summer Olympics where the Australian team contains more women than men.

It's the third-largest Australian team to compete at an Olympics staged overseas, behind Tokyo 2020 (486) and Athens 2004 (482). The AOC said the Australian team is also likely to be the third-largest delegation in Paris — despite its relatively small population of 27 million.

Ten Indigenous athletes are on the team, with NBA star Patty Mills the first five-time Indigenous Olympian from Australia.

The Australian team is predicted to win 48 medals overall, and 13 gold, in a forecast by Nielsen's Gracenote Sports.

FILE - Ireland's Rory McIlroy and his teammate Shane Lowry speak during a practice round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan, McIlroy was indifferent about golf in the Olympics when it returned to the program in 2016. Now it's a priority to him. - (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Golf At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Preview: Global Stars Ready For Guyancourt Showdown

BY Associated Press

Chef de mission Anna Meares, a two-time Olympic champion track cyclist, says it's extraordinary that Australia consistently fields athletes across so many sports.

“I think we take it for granted, but we really do punch above our weight," Meares said.

