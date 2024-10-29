Spain's Aitana Bonmati Wins Second Ballon d'Or, Barcelona Sweep Women's Awards

Spanish and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati claimed her second consecutive Ballon d'Or and affirmed her place among football's elite on Tuesday in a ceremony in Paris. (More Football News)
Bonmati, 26, played a pivotal role in Barcelona's historic season, leading the team to a remarkable quadruple by clinching the Liga F, Champions League, Supercopa, and Copa de la Reina titles. Across these competitions, she netted a career-best 19 goals, showcasing her brilliance as both a creator and a finisher.
Bonmati’s outstanding year extended to the international stage as well, where she was central to Spain’s success in the inaugural Women’s Nations League. Her four goals in the competition included a decisive strike in the 2-0 victory over France in the final.
Addressing the audience at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, she expressed gratitude: “This award is only possible thanks to the support of my incredible teammates. I’m incredibly lucky to have them around me.”
The Ballon d’Or Féminin, awarded since 2018, is chosen by a global panel of journalists from the top 100 FIFA-ranked countries. Bonmati’s win follows the historic back-to-back Ballon d'Or titles of her teammate Alexia Putellas, marking another milestone for Spain and Barcelona.
Emma Hayes Honored as Women’s Coach of the Year
Chelsea's Emma Hayes made history as the first-ever winner of the Women’s Coach of the Year award. After leading Chelsea to a fifth consecutive Women’s Super League title, Hayes then guided the United States to gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, showcasing her tactical prowess and leadership.
Barcelona Crowned Women’s Club of the Year
Barcelona’s triumphs across multiple competitions earned them the Women’s Club of the Year title for the second consecutive year. Club president Joan Laporta accepted the award, praising the team's commitment: "This is the result of relentless hard work by the players and everyone at the club. We aim to be the best women’s football team in the world.”
Jennifer Hermoso Awarded Socrates Award
Spanish forward Jennifer Hermoso, currently playing for Tigres in Mexico, was honoured with the Socrates Award, recognizing her advocacy for women’s football and efforts to raise awareness on social issues. A symbol of resilience and empowerment, Hermoso has been vocal about the challenges in the sport, especially after her experience in the wake of Spain's World Cup win. Speaking passionately, she said, “I want football to become what future generations deserve.”
Spain's midfielder Rodri was awarded the Men's Footballer of the Year and Carlo Ancelotti was given the Johan Cruyff Trophy for Men’s Coach of the Year award.