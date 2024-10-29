Football

Spain's Aitana Bonmati Wins Second Ballon d'Or, Barcelona Sweep Women's Awards

The Ballon d'Or Feminin, awarded since 2018, is chosen by a global panel of journalists from the top 100 FIFA-ranked countries

Barcelonas Aitana Bonmati receives the 2024 Womens Ballon dOr award. AP Photo
Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati receives the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or award during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. AP Photo/Michel Euler
Spanish and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati claimed her second consecutive Ballon d'Or and affirmed her place among football's elite on Tuesday in a ceremony in Paris. (More Football News)

Bonmati, 26, played a pivotal role in Barcelona's historic season, leading the team to a remarkable quadruple by clinching the Liga F, Champions League, Supercopa, and Copa de la Reina titles. Across these competitions, she netted a career-best 19 goals, showcasing her brilliance as both a creator and a finisher.

Bonmati’s outstanding year extended to the international stage as well, where she was central to Spain’s success in the inaugural Women’s Nations League. Her four goals in the competition included a decisive strike in the 2-0 victory over France in the final.

Addressing the audience at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, she expressed gratitude: “This award is only possible thanks to the support of my incredible teammates. I’m incredibly lucky to have them around me.”

The Ballon d’Or Féminin, awarded since 2018, is chosen by a global panel of journalists from the top 100 FIFA-ranked countries. Bonmati’s win follows the historic back-to-back Ballon d'Or titles of her teammate Alexia Putellas, marking another milestone for Spain and Barcelona.

Manchester City's Spanish player Rodri receives the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or award during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. - AP Photo/Michel Euler
Ballon d'Or Awards 2024: Rodri Wins Best Footballer Trophy As Real Madrid Boycott Ceremony

BY Jagdish Yadav

Emma Hayes Honored as Women’s Coach of the Year

Chelsea's Emma Hayes made history as the first-ever winner of the Women’s Coach of the Year award. After leading Chelsea to a fifth consecutive Women’s Super League title, Hayes then guided the United States to gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, showcasing her tactical prowess and leadership.

Barcelona Crowned Women’s Club of the Year

Barcelona’s triumphs across multiple competitions earned them the Women’s Club of the Year title for the second consecutive year. Club president Joan Laporta accepted the award, praising the team's commitment: "This is the result of relentless hard work by the players and everyone at the club. We aim to be the best women’s football team in the world.”

Jennifer Hermoso Awarded Socrates Award

Spanish forward Jennifer Hermoso, currently playing for Tigres in Mexico, was honoured with the Socrates Award, recognizing her advocacy for women’s football and efforts to raise awareness on social issues. A symbol of resilience and empowerment, Hermoso has been vocal about the challenges in the sport, especially after her experience in the wake of Spain's World Cup win. Speaking passionately, she said, “I want football to become what future generations deserve.”

Spain's midfielder Rodri was awarded the Men's Footballer of the Year and Carlo Ancelotti was given the Johan Cruyff Trophy for Men’s Coach of the Year award.

