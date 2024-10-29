Ballon d'Or Awards 2024: Rodri Wins Best Footballer Trophy As Real Madrid Boycott Ceremony

Manchester City and Spain's midfielder Rodri has clinched the 2024 Ballon d’Or, awarded to the world’s best footballer, at a ceremony held in Paris on Tuesday. (More Football News)
The 28-year-old star, who lost just one game last season, was recognised for his standout performances with both Manchester City and the Spanish national team, winning the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup, and leading Spain to victory at Euro 2024. Rodri’s triumph marks the first time a City player has ever won the Ballon d’Or.
Rodri, an instrumental force in Manchester City’s successful season, rose to the top with his consistency and critical performances, including scoring nine goals and crucial game-winning strikes.
His influence extended to the Euro 2024 championship, where he not only lifted the trophy with Spain but also earned the Player of the Tournament accolade despite sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in the final match against England.
Addressing the crowd while on crutches, Rodri dedicated the award to Spanish football and acknowledged past legends like Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Iker Casillas, and Sergio Busquets, who he said "deserved it just as much."
Real Madrid’s Boycott of the Ballon d’Or Ceremony
The evening’s celebrations were dampened by the absence of Real Madrid, who notably boycotted the event after reports suggested that Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr, a frontrunner, would not win the Ballon d’Or.
Despite their absence, Real Madrid still won two major honours: Club of the Year and the Johan Cruyff Trophy for Men’s Coach of the Year, awarded to manager Carlo Ancelotti. In a quiet protest, no Real Madrid representatives were present to accept these awards on stage.
Real Madrid’s decision did not, however, prevent its players from making headlines. Vinicius Jr finished second in the Ballon d’Or rankings, while English sensation Jude Bellingham came in third, marking the highest placement by an English player since Frank Lampard in 2005. Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal and Toni Kroos also finished in the top 10 rankings.
Other Major Awards
The ceremony also recognized several individual achievements from players across Europe. The Gerd Muller Trophy for the best goalscorer went jointly to England’s Harry Kane and France’s Kylian Mbappe, both of whom scored an impressive 52 goals in all competitions last season. Kane, who now plays for Bayern Munich, accepted the trophy solo, in Mbappe’s absence.
Barcelona’s young prodigy Lamine Yamal, aged just 17, took home the Kopa Trophy for the best player under 21, following a breakthrough season in which he scored seven goals and contributed seven assists. Yamal’s outstanding performances at Euro 2024, including a record-setting four assists, cemented his place as the youngest player, goalscorer, and tournament winner in Euros history.
The Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper went to Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez for the second consecutive year. The Argentine international led Villa to a historic Champions League qualification, while also playing a pivotal role in Argentina’s Copa America victory with five clean sheets.
Rodri’s victory marks a significant change in football, as it is the first time since 2003 that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo were included on the list of nominees. His success is viewed as a win for midfielders, who often play more supportive roles on the pitch. This highlights the importance of players who "work in the shadows," as Rodri himself described.