Football

Ballon d'Or Awards 2024: Rodri Wins Best Footballer Trophy As Real Madrid Boycott Ceremony

The evening’s celebrations were dampened by the absence of Real Madrid, who notably boycotted the event after reports suggested that Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr, a frontrunner, would not win the Ballon d’Or

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Manchester Citys Spanish player Rodri receives the 2024 Mens Ballon dOr award. AP Photo
Manchester City's Spanish player Rodri receives the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or award during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. AP Photo/Michel Euler
info_icon

Manchester City and Spain's midfielder Rodri has clinched the 2024 Ballon d’Or, awarded to the world’s best footballer, at a ceremony held in Paris on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The 28-year-old star, who lost just one game last season, was recognised for his standout performances with both Manchester City and the Spanish national team, winning the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup, and leading Spain to victory at Euro 2024. Rodri’s triumph marks the first time a City player has ever won the Ballon d’Or.

Rodri, an instrumental force in Manchester City’s successful season, rose to the top with his consistency and critical performances, including scoring nine goals and crucial game-winning strikes.

His influence extended to the Euro 2024 championship, where he not only lifted the trophy with Spain but also earned the Player of the Tournament accolade despite sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in the final match against England.

Addressing the crowd while on crutches, Rodri dedicated the award to Spanish football and acknowledged past legends like Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Iker Casillas, and Sergio Busquets, who he said "deserved it just as much."

Ruben Dias believes Rodri should win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Vinicius Junior - null
Ballon d'Or 2024: Manchester City Teammate Ruben Dias Backs Rodri To Win Elusive Prize

BY Stats Perform

Real Madrid’s Boycott of the Ballon d’Or Ceremony

The evening’s celebrations were dampened by the absence of Real Madrid, who notably boycotted the event after reports suggested that Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr, a frontrunner, would not win the Ballon d’Or.

Despite their absence, Real Madrid still won two major honours: Club of the Year and the Johan Cruyff Trophy for Men’s Coach of the Year, awarded to manager Carlo Ancelotti. In a quiet protest, no Real Madrid representatives were present to accept these awards on stage.

Real Madrid’s decision did not, however, prevent its players from making headlines. Vinicius Jr finished second in the Ballon d’Or rankings, while English sensation Jude Bellingham came in third, marking the highest placement by an English player since Frank Lampard in 2005. Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal and Toni Kroos also finished in the top 10 rankings.

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi with his multiple Ballon d'Or awards. - Photo: X | Ruben
Ballon d'Or Award: List Of All Previous Winners From Stanley Matthews To Lionel Messi

BY Jagdish Yadav

Other Major Awards

The ceremony also recognized several individual achievements from players across Europe. The Gerd Muller Trophy for the best goalscorer went jointly to England’s Harry Kane and France’s Kylian Mbappe, both of whom scored an impressive 52 goals in all competitions last season. Kane, who now plays for Bayern Munich, accepted the trophy solo, in Mbappe’s absence.

Barcelona’s young prodigy Lamine Yamal, aged just 17, took home the Kopa Trophy for the best player under 21, following a breakthrough season in which he scored seven goals and contributed seven assists. Yamal’s outstanding performances at Euro 2024, including a record-setting four assists, cemented his place as the youngest player, goalscorer, and tournament winner in Euros history.

The Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper went to Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez for the second consecutive year. The Argentine international led Villa to a historic Champions League qualification, while also playing a pivotal role in Argentina’s Copa America victory with five clean sheets.

Rodri’s victory marks a significant change in football, as it is the first time since 2003 that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo were included on the list of nominees. His success is viewed as a win for midfielders, who often play more supportive roles on the pitch. This highlights the importance of players who "work in the shadows," as Rodri himself described.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Toss Update, Playing XIs, Chattogram Hourly Weather Forecast
  2. BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: South Africa Opt To Bat First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  3. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match On TV And Online
  4. Uganda Vs Bahrain Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch UGA Vs BHR Cricket Match On TV And Online
  5. England Tour Of West Indies 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, H2H - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Ballon d'Or Awards 2024: Rodri Wins Best Footballer Trophy As Real Madrid Boycott Ceremony
  2. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  3. India 1-1 Nepal, SAFF Women's Championship: AIFF To Write To Federation Regarding NEP-W Holding Up Match
  4. Serie A: Milan Rhythm Disrupted By Bologna Postponement, Says Fonseca
  5. Premier League Matchday 9: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers?
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  3. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  4. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  2. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala: Fireworks Explosion During Temple Festival Injures Over 150, 8 Critical
  2. In Maharashtra Elections, It Is Regional Vs National
  3. Maharashtra Doubles Madrasa Salaries But Modern Education Need Of The Hour  
  4. ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay And A New Star Wars Era In Tamil Nadu Politics
  5. Media Bodies Condemn FIR Against Gujarat Journalist Mahesh Langa
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. Kamala Harris, The Immigrant Advocate Who’s Now Echoing Trump’s Policies
  2. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
  3. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  4. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  5. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
World News
  1. China: Knife Attack Near Beijing School Injures 5, Including 3 Children
  2. Middle East: Israel Bans UNRWA, Halting Aid For Gaza; South Africa Submit Proof Of Genocide To ICJ | Latest
  3. Kamala Harris, The Immigrant Advocate Who’s Now Echoing Trump’s Policies
  4. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
  5. US Election: Here Is Why Results May Not Come Until Days After Nov 5
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later