Ballon d'Or 2024: Manchester City Teammate Ruben Dias Backs Rodri To Win Elusive Prize

"Rodri should win the Ballon d'Or" after his "incredible" season with Manchester City, believes Ruben Dias ahead of Monday's award ceremony.
Rodri helped Pep Guardiola’s side to a record fourth consecutive Premier League title last campaign, while also lifting the European Championship with Spain.
The Spaniard has, however, been ruled out for the remainder of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury against Arsenal back in September.
Of the 50 matches Rodri played in all competitions for City last term, Guardiola's side won 38 and only lost once, but they lost four of the nine games he missed.
Though his influence within Guardiola's ranks has not been missed, with City currently top of the Premier League, Dias still backed his team-mate to win football's most prestigious individual accolade.
“Rodri should win the Ballon d’Or! He had an impressive season," Dias said.
“Not one… many in a row. He won the Euros, which is not found in every generation. Without a doubt, a special player."
Rodri, however, comes up against Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, who is favourite to win the Ballon d’Or and aiming to become the first Brazilian since Kaka in 2007 to claim the award.
Vinicius starred for Los Blancos last term, notching 35 goal involvements (24 goals, 11 assists) in all competitions, helping Carlo Ancelotti’s side to a LaLiga and Champions League double.
His team-mate Jude Bellingham is also in the running after a stellar campaign in his debut year in Madrid.
Lautaro Martinez, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are also among the contenders.