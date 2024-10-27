Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony Live Streaming: Date, Start Time, Nominees, Favourites, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

A new era in football has truly begun and for the first time in ages Ballon d'Or nomination list does not have the names of either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. The 68th edition of the prestigious award ceremony will take place soon in Paris and fans can not wait for the grand show.
With the two stars, who shared 10 straight Ballon d'Ors from 2008 to 2017, out of contention, it is time for new names to rise. In fact, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, the only two players to have won the award since 2007 apart from Messi and Ronaldo, too are missing from the nomination list. The new generation is ready to take over the award that is arguably the biggest individual prize in all of football.
With the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly now firmly behind us, here we take a look all major things you would want to know about the Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony.
What is Ballon d'Or?
First given in 1956, Ballon d'Or is given to the best footballer of the previous season by French magazine France Football. The award is regarded as among the biggest individual prizes in football.
Apart from the best male player, awards are also given to recognise the best female players, coaches and clubs, in addition to the top scorer, goalkeeper, young player.
Ballon d'Or 2024 Nominations
Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)
Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Türkiye, Inter)
Dani Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid)
Rúben Dias (Portugal, Manchester City)
Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine, Dnipro / Girona / Roma)
Phil Foden (England, Manchester City)
Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)
Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)
Mats Hummels (Germany, Borussia Dortmund)
Harry Kane (England, Bayern München)
Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)
Ademola Lookman (Nigeria, Atalanta)
Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)
Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter)
Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain / Real Madrid)
Martin Ødegaard (Norway, Arsenal)
Dani Olmo (Spain, Leipzig / Barcelona)
Cole Palmer (England, Manchester City / Chelsea)
Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)
Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)
Antonio Rüdiger (Germany, Real Madrid)
Bukayo Saka (England, Arsenal)
William Saliba (France, Arsenal)
Federico Valverde (Uruguay, Real Madrid)
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)
Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)
Nico Williams (Spain, Athletic Club)
Florian Wirtz (Germany, Bayer Leverkusen)
Granit Xhaka (Switzerland, Bayer Leverkusen)
Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)
Ballon d'Or 2024 Favourites
Vinicius Junior remains the front-runner to win Ballon d'Or 2024 after his brilliant run that saw the Brazillian win the Laliga and Champions League double this season with Real Madrid. He will be given tough competition by his own Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham.
Rodri, the Player of the Tournament in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, is also in contention alongside his Manchester City teammate Erlin Haaland. Both of them helped City win their fourth straight Premier League title.
Dani Carvajal too is a strong contender.
For the women's award, Aitana Bonmati looks set to retain the title. Salma Paralluelo and Ada Hegerberg can make it a three-way fight though.
Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony Date
The 2024 Ballon d'Or award ceremony will take place on Monday, 28 October (29 October IST) at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.
Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony IST Time
The 2024 Ballon d'Or award ceremony will begin 1:15 am IST on Tuesday, October 29.
Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony Live Streaming
The 2024 Ballon d'Or award ceremony will be live streamed on the SonyLIV application and website. The 2024 Ballon d'Or award ceremony will be aired live on Sony Sports Network channels on TV.