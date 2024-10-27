Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony Live Streaming: Date, Start Time, Nominees, Favourites, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

With the two stars, who shared 10 straight Ballon d'Ors from 2008 to 2017, out of contention, it is time for new names to rise. In fact, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, the only two players to have won the award since 2007 apart from Messi and Ronaldo, too are missing from the nomination list. The new generation is ready to take over the award that is arguably the biggest individual prize in all of football.