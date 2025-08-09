Southampton 2-1 Wrexham: Parkinson Rails Against 'Game-changing' Decision On Championship Comeback

Wrexham played their first game in the second tier in 43 years and 86 days on Saturday, the longest gap between matches at that level since Doncaster Rovers between 1958 and 2008

Phil Parkinson applauds Wrexhams fans
Phil Parkinson applauds Wrexham's fans
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson believes a "game-changing" error by referee James Bell cost his team as they were beaten 2-1 by Southampton on their return to the Championship.

After three successive promotions under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham played their first game in the second tier in 43 years and 86 days on Saturday, the longest gap between matches at that level since Doncaster Rovers between 1958 and 2008.

Things started well for Parkinson's team as Josh Windass scored a 22nd-minute penalty after Ronnie Edwards pushed Kieffer Moore in the area.

But a 90th-minute free-kick from Ryan Manning and a 96th-minute tap-in from Jack Stephens saw recently relegated Southampton snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Southampton 2-1 Wrexham, EFL Championship 2025-26: Late Goals Seal Win For Saints

And speaking afterwards, Parkinson said Edwards should have been sent off following the penalty incident, having appeared to make no attempt at the ball as the last defender.

"He [Moore] was clean through and he gets pushed down for the penalty," Parkinson said. "I've spoken to the ref. 

"My interpretation of that rule is if it's an intentional push, it's a straight red. I saw it from the touchline and the footage again at half-time. 

"I can't see how he's not got that right. It's a game-changing moment as they'd be down to 10 men. The ref feels there was a covering defender. 

"But if you're about to strike the ball on goal, from where he was on the pitch, and the player intentionally pushes you to the ground, the ref’s got to make that call right."

Southampton were ultimately deserving of their victory, having finished the game with 27 shots and 3.37 expected goals (xG), compared to Wrexham's 10 attempts and 1.64 xG, following a dominant second half.

But Parkinson was happy with his team's display, adding: "I think when we reflect, it's a very proud day for the club playing at this level and there were a lot of positives for us.

"The new lads came in and have done really well but also the existing players, I thought they were really good. That gives us great heart for the season ahead."

New Southampton boss Will Still, meanwhile, said the dramatic finale was a perfect introduction to English football's second tier.

"Welcome to the Championship. It's just crazy, isn't it? Credit to everyone, fair play to the players for sticking at it," Still told Sky Sports.

"It's good to show a bit of grit and determination, to bring the place alive. That probably helped us somehow bundle that ball over the line at the end, which is good.

"We had to be slightly pragmatic about things today and try and force a few things to happen, and we did that. It's a great way to start."

