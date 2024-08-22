Football

Southampton Vs Nottingham Forest Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Southampton's last Premier League encounter on home soil saw them share the spoils in an eight-goal thriller against Liverpool, and Martin is hoping for another memorable occasion when Forest visit the South Coast

Russell-Martin-Southampton-football
Russell Martin is relishing Southampton's St. Mary's return against Nottingham Forest
info_icon

Russell Martin is excited about leading Southampton out for their first home game of the season when they welcome Nottingham Forest to St. Mary's on Saturday. (More Football News)

Martin, who made 125 appearances in the Premier League as a player, managed his first top flight fixture last weekend in the Saints' 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United. 

Southampton's last Premier League encounter on home soil saw them share the spoils in an eight-goal thriller against Liverpool, and Martin is hoping for another memorable occasion when Forest visit the South Coast. 

"It's going to be really exciting for us. Last time we were there was West Brom in the semi-finals of the playoffs - it was incredible," Martin said. 

"The atmosphere was one of best I’ve heard so if we can get anywhere near that, that would be amazing.

Alex Moreno in action for Aston Villa in pre-season - null
Premier League: Forest Complete Loan Move For Villa Defender Moreno

BY Stats Perform

"It is just reward for fans after last season and support they showed, the connection between them and the team, I hope everyone can enjoy it."

Meanwhile, Forest laid solid foundations to build from after their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth last weekend, a game that was overshadowed by Danilo's horrific injury. 

Despite their impressive recent record against newly promoted sides, Nuno Espirito Santo acknowledged the difficulty of the task that awaits his side on Saturday. 

"Playing the champions Manchester City is equally as difficult as Southampton because the level is very high [in the Premier League]," he said. 

Forest confirmed the arrival of Aston Villa defender Alex Moreno on Wednesday, while they have also been linked with a move for Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah. 

"Anything can happen in a transfer window, right to the last day. I always say it is more important to keep the players here," Espirito Santo said on more potential arrivals

"Every club will try and add to their squad right to the deadline. At Forest it will be the same. We have to be ready to react."

Howe applauds Newcastle's supporters - null
Newcastle 1-0 Southampton: Fabian Schar Red Card 'Galvanised' Magpies Says Eddie Howe

BY Stats Perform

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southampton – Ben Brereton Diaz

After being welcomed back into the Premier League with a warm embrace from the Newcastle faithful last week, Ben Brereton Diaz can look forward to a home debut at St. Mary’s. 

Brereton Diaz faces the side he made 57 appearances for at the start of his professional career and will be hoping to end his winless run in English football’s top flight.  

The Chilean is yet to end up on the winning side in a Premier League match in 15 attempts (D4 11), with only Marvin Sordell (17 games) and Emanuel Villa (16) having played more without featuring in a victory.

Nottingham Forest – Chris Wood

After scoring 14 Premier League goals in 31 appearances last campaign, Chris Wood got his tally up and running for the new season with his strike against Bournemouth last Saturday.

His 23rd minute effort was the 70th goal he has scored in the competition, taking him ahead of former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez and level with Manchester United great, Eric Cantona.

However, the 32-year-old has never scored in both of a side’s first two games in a league season, although he has netted three times in 11 appearances against the Saints in the past.

Mateus Fernandes in action for Sporting CP. - null
Football Transfers: Southampton Complete 12.8-Million-Pound Move For Sporting's Mateus Fernandes

BY Stats Perform

MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW

Southampton can take the positives from their opening day defeat to Newcastle, boasting 77.8% possession, albeit against 10 men, which was their second highest on record (since 2003-04) in a single match in the competition (78.1% v Aston Villa in December 2013).

But the Saints have struggled against the Reds on home soil, with both their Premier League victories coming in away games and are winless in games at the Dell and St. Mary’s (D2 L2).

Southampton have also won just two of their last 21 Premier League home games (D5 L14), keeping just one clean sheet at St. Mary’s in that run (1-0 v Leicester in March 2023).

Forest’s six away games without defeat against Southampton in the Premier League is the most they’ve faced a side on the road without losing in the competition, and the joint most the Saints have faced a side at home without ever winning (also six v Brighton).

The Reds have won their last two Premier League games against promoted sides, beating both Sheffield United and Burnley in May. They’d only won one of their previous 19 such matches in the competition before this (D12 L6).

They also triumphed in their last two top flight away games of 2023-24, winning against the Blades 3-1 and Burnley 2-1. They last won more consecutive top-flight away games between March and April 1995 (a run of four).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Southampton – 39.3%

Draw – 26.3%

Nottingham Forest – 34.4%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Vanuatu Vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 9
  2. Samoa Vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 10
  3. Spinners Put India A In Command Against Australia A On Day 1 Of Women's Unofficial Test
  4. Lord's To Host First-Ever Women's Test With England vs India Scheduled For 2026
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Rizwan, Shakeel Star As PAK Ahead By 421 Runs At Stumps
Football News
  1. Southampton Vs Nottingham Forest Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Ligue 1: PSG Will Not Rush Into Market For Goncalo Ramos Replacement, Says Luis Enrique
  3. Manchester City Vs Ipswich Town, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. Lucknow To Host Mohun Bagan-East Bengal Derby On September 2
  5. Premier League Transfers: Sander Berge Joins Fulham And Liverpool Sells Teenager Bobby Clark
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  2. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  3. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  4. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  5. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Emails Or Social Media, Written Words That Could Lower Woman's Dignity An Offence, Says Bombay HC
  2. Andhra Pradesh Pharma Fire: CM Naidu Reveals Reason Behind Incident
  3. The Unspoken Epidemic Of Human Trafficking In Jharkhand
  4. Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Gets Permission To Conduct Polygraph Test On Ex-RG Kar Principal
  5. Kolkata Rape Case: FAIMA, AIIMS Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Medics Thank Top Court
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  2. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  3. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  4. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  5. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
US News
  1. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
  2. Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Didn’t Sign A Prenup. Here’s What They’ll Have To Divide
  3. From Stevie Wonder To John Legend: Who Took The Stage On Night 3 Of The DNC
  4. Amid Buzz Of RFK Jr Dropping Out, US Elections' 'Nostradamus' Predicts Boost For Kamala Harris
  5. New Study Claims Shroud Of Turin Could Be From The Time Of Jesus | Explained
World News
  1. Mpox Outbreak: Singapore Detects 13 Cases Of New Deadly Variant; Precautionary Measures Imposed
  2. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
  3. South Korea Hotel Fire: 7 Dead, Several Injured After Fire At Bucheon Hotel
  4. 10 'Most Haunted' Objects, Artifacts Of The World
  5. Brazil To Restrict Entry Of Citizens From India Amid Crackdown On Illegal Migration To US & Canada
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Top Court Say Autopsy Timing Iffy
  2. Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'
  3. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: Joe Root Faces Uphill Battle After ENG's Shaky Start
  5. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  6. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Congress Poll Meet, Tie-Up With NC, Statehood Restoration Push
  7. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Kolkata Rape Case: FAIMA, AIIMS Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Medics Thank Top Court