Southampton Vs Nottingham Forest Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Russell Martin is excited about leading Southampton out for their first home game of the season when they welcome Nottingham Forest to St. Mary's on Saturday. (More Football News)
Martin, who made 125 appearances in the Premier League as a player, managed his first top flight fixture last weekend in the Saints' 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United.
Southampton's last Premier League encounter on home soil saw them share the spoils in an eight-goal thriller against Liverpool, and Martin is hoping for another memorable occasion when Forest visit the South Coast.
"It's going to be really exciting for us. Last time we were there was West Brom in the semi-finals of the playoffs - it was incredible," Martin said.
"The atmosphere was one of best I’ve heard so if we can get anywhere near that, that would be amazing.
"It is just reward for fans after last season and support they showed, the connection between them and the team, I hope everyone can enjoy it."
Meanwhile, Forest laid solid foundations to build from after their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth last weekend, a game that was overshadowed by Danilo's horrific injury.
Despite their impressive recent record against newly promoted sides, Nuno Espirito Santo acknowledged the difficulty of the task that awaits his side on Saturday.
"Playing the champions Manchester City is equally as difficult as Southampton because the level is very high [in the Premier League]," he said.
Forest confirmed the arrival of Aston Villa defender Alex Moreno on Wednesday, while they have also been linked with a move for Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah.
"Anything can happen in a transfer window, right to the last day. I always say it is more important to keep the players here," Espirito Santo said on more potential arrivals
"Every club will try and add to their squad right to the deadline. At Forest it will be the same. We have to be ready to react."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Southampton – Ben Brereton Diaz
After being welcomed back into the Premier League with a warm embrace from the Newcastle faithful last week, Ben Brereton Diaz can look forward to a home debut at St. Mary’s.
Brereton Diaz faces the side he made 57 appearances for at the start of his professional career and will be hoping to end his winless run in English football’s top flight.
The Chilean is yet to end up on the winning side in a Premier League match in 15 attempts (D4 11), with only Marvin Sordell (17 games) and Emanuel Villa (16) having played more without featuring in a victory.
Nottingham Forest – Chris Wood
After scoring 14 Premier League goals in 31 appearances last campaign, Chris Wood got his tally up and running for the new season with his strike against Bournemouth last Saturday.
His 23rd minute effort was the 70th goal he has scored in the competition, taking him ahead of former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez and level with Manchester United great, Eric Cantona.
However, the 32-year-old has never scored in both of a side’s first two games in a league season, although he has netted three times in 11 appearances against the Saints in the past.
MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW
Southampton can take the positives from their opening day defeat to Newcastle, boasting 77.8% possession, albeit against 10 men, which was their second highest on record (since 2003-04) in a single match in the competition (78.1% v Aston Villa in December 2013).
But the Saints have struggled against the Reds on home soil, with both their Premier League victories coming in away games and are winless in games at the Dell and St. Mary’s (D2 L2).
Southampton have also won just two of their last 21 Premier League home games (D5 L14), keeping just one clean sheet at St. Mary’s in that run (1-0 v Leicester in March 2023).
Forest’s six away games without defeat against Southampton in the Premier League is the most they’ve faced a side on the road without losing in the competition, and the joint most the Saints have faced a side at home without ever winning (also six v Brighton).
The Reds have won their last two Premier League games against promoted sides, beating both Sheffield United and Burnley in May. They’d only won one of their previous 19 such matches in the competition before this (D12 L6).
They also triumphed in their last two top flight away games of 2023-24, winning against the Blades 3-1 and Burnley 2-1. They last won more consecutive top-flight away games between March and April 1995 (a run of four).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Southampton – 39.3%
Draw – 26.3%
Nottingham Forest – 34.4%