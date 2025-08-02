Son Heung-min ‘True Spurs Legend In Every Aspect’, Says Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank urged other players like Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert to step up during Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League Summer Series 2025 match against Newcastle United

Photo: File
Thomas Frank described departing Tottenham captain Son Heung-min as a "Spurs legend" following his announcement that he would be leaving the club this summer. 

Son, who joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen for £22m (€30m) in 2015, confirmed the news in a pre-match press conference ahead of facing Newcastle United in a friendly. 

The 33-year-old, who has been linked with a move to MLS side Los Angeles FC, will start and captain Spurs for one final time against Newcastle in Seoul on Sunday. 

Son has appeared 454 times for Tottenham across all competitions during his 10-year stint in north London, scoring 173 goals as well as laying on 96 assists for his team-mates. 

He has found the back of the net 127 times in the Premier League, and sits joint-16th alongside Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink for the most goals in the competition. 

Indeed, since his first season at Tottenham in 2015-16, only Mohamed Salah (270) and Harry Kane (231) have been involved in more Premier League goals than Son (198). 

The South Korean international is also one of only 11 players to register 70+ goals and 70+ assists in the top flight. 

While Frank was upset about not having the chance to work with Son next season, he believes his contributions have cemented his legendary status at Tottenham. 

"For me, personally, I would have loved to have worked with this fantastic person and player," Frank said.

"He is a true Spurs legend in every aspect, one of the greatest players to play in the Premier League.

"It is never easy to find the perfect timing and me coming in from the side, it makes it a bit easier to end on a high."

Frank now has the difficult task of replacing Son ahead of his maiden campaign in charge of Tottenham. 

But the Dane believes that Son's departure allows other players to stake a claim for a starting spot, naming Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel as potential players to fill the gap on the Tottenham left. 

"When a player is leaving a team, other players have a chance to shine," Frank added. 

"Brennan Johnson has played on the left, Wilson Odobert did well there against Arsenal, Mathys Tel can as well."

Spurs' clash with Newcastle concludes their pre-season tour of Asia, having beaten Arsenal 3-2 in the first north London derby to take place outside of England on Thursday.

Frank's side are yet to lose so far ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, picking up a win against Reading as well as draws with Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers. 

And the Tottenham boss urged his players to build on their display against Arsenal when they face Newcastle, in what is their penultimate fixture beforetaking on Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup final on August 13.

"I'm really looking forward to it," said Frank. "Newcastle are a very good team, very well coached by Eddie Howe and his coaching staff. I've always liked the way they’ve done it.

"It will be hugely competitive, a very good test for us. Hopefully we can build on the performance from Arsenal, and some of the bits we did well we can build on.

"Some of the high pressure, the middle pressure, but I also think in phase two, phase three, when we were up there, I'd like to see a little bit more, so that will be the next aim."

