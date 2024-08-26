Football

Shillong Lajong FC 0-3 NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2024: Highlanders Enter Summit Clash

NorthEast United will meet the winner of the second semi-final between Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan which will be played on Tuesday, August 27

Shillong-Lajong-Vs-NorthEast-United-X-Photo
Shillong Lajong FC were playing on their home turf. Photo: X/IndianFootball
info_icon

Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC edged past local favourites Shillong Lajong FC 3-0 to qualify for the final of the Durand Cup 2024 on Monday. (As It Happened | More Football News)

First-half goals from Thoi Singh and Moroccan striker Alaeddine Ajaraie and a strike in added time of the second half by Parthib Gogoi did the job for the Highlanders, as they scripted a piece of club history by making their first-ever Durand Cup final at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium.

A crowd of over 15,000 mostly partisan home fans was silenced when Thoi scored following a well-worked move in the 13th minute and Ajaraie added a second in the 33rd, courtesy a wonder-ball from Spanish playmaker Nestor Roger.

Shillong gave a good account of themselves thereafter, but players like Mohammed Ali Bemammer in the Highlanders' mid-field helped the visitors control the game before Parthib, brought in late by Spanish coach Juan Pedro Ben Ali, put the icing on the cake with a solo effort three minutes into added time.

File photo of Sunil Chhetri - File
'Don't Care If People Kill Me': Sunil Chhetri's Honest View On India's Olympics 'Reality'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Highlanders did well to score the early goal. Samte's throw-in from the left flank found Ajaraie inside the box. Ajaraie's delectable back-heel to Jithin saw the lanky winger make a dash towards the backline and deliver a telling cross to Thoi, who slotted home with clinical precision.

Shillong Lajong tried to fight back and a long-ranger from Wahlang dipped viciously, forcing Gurmeet in the NorthEast goalmouth to hurriedly parry it away.

In the 33rnd minute, Nestor managed to bisect the Lajong back two to find Ajaraie perfectly positioned to score the second goal. The Moroccan brought it down beautifully with his left foot and chipped it over goalkeeper Manas. But the ball hit the upright and came back into play.

Ajaraie was fortunate to get a second shot at it and this time he made no mistake.

