NorthEast United FC Vs Shillong Lajong FC, Durand Cup Semi-Final 1 Live Score: NEUFC Take On SLFC In NorthEast Derby In Shillong

The much-anticipated first semi-final of the Durand Cup 2024 takes place between Shillong Lajong FC and North-East United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. The 'NorthEast Derby' is going to be a sell-out. The semi-final, which was supposedly to be played in Kolkata, has been shifted to Shillong thanks to the fans' fervor and the support they have shown throughout the tournament.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Aug 2024, 04:35:51 pm IST Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2024 1st Semi-Final Live Score: Playing XIs Out NorthEast United Playing XI NorthEast United FC Playing XI X/NEUtdFC Shillong Lajong FC Playing XI Shillong Lajong FC Playing XI X/lajongfc

26 Aug 2024, 04:29:14 pm IST Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2024 1st Semi-Final Live Score: Who's In The Other SF Charismatic former India captain Sunil Chhetri will be pivotal to Bengaluru FC's chances of making it to the Durand Cup summit clash when they take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the last-four contest at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, on Tuesday.

26 Aug 2024, 04:25:01 pm IST Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2024 1st Semi-Final Live Score: Calling In The Crowd Support Attention all Lajong Faithfuls!



