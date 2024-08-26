Football

NorthEast United FC Vs Shillong Lajong FC, Durand Cup Semi-Final 1 Live Score: NEUFC Take On SLFC In NorthEast Derby In Shillong

The Durand Cup 2024 semi-final: Get all the live scores and updates from the 1st semi-final between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
26 August 2024
26 August 2024
The Shillong Lajong FC players will be in action at the semi-final. X/lajongfc
The much-anticipated first semi-final of the Durand Cup 2024 takes place between Shillong Lajong FC and North-East United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. The 'NorthEast Derby' is going to be a sell-out. The semi-final, which was supposedly to be played in Kolkata, has been shifted to Shillong thanks to the fans' fervor and the support they have shown throughout the tournament.
LIVE UPDATES

Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2024 1st Semi-Final Live Score: Playing XIs Out

NorthEast United Playing XI

NorthEast United FC Playing XI
NorthEast United FC Playing XI X/NEUtdFC

Shillong Lajong FC Playing XI

Shillong Lajong FC Playing XI
Shillong Lajong FC Playing XI X/lajongfc

Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2024 1st Semi-Final Live Score: Who's In The Other SF

Charismatic former India captain Sunil Chhetri will be pivotal to Bengaluru FC's chances of making it to the Durand Cup summit clash when they take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the last-four contest at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, on Tuesday.

Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2024 1st Semi-Final Live Score: Calling In The Crowd Support

Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2024 1st Semi-Final Live Score: Streaming

The action will be available on Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV platform.

