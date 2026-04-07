Serie A Roundup: Politano Strikes Late As Napoli Close Gap On Leaders; McKennie Shines For Juventus In Genoa Victory

Napoli's Matteo Politano scores a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Milan in Naples, Italy, Monday, April 6, 2026. | Photo: LaPresse/Alessandro Garofalo via AP

Napoli's Matteo Politano scores a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Milan in Naples, Italy, Monday, April 6, 2026. | Photo: LaPresse/Alessandro Garofalo via AP