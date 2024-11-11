Roma Sack Head Coach Ivan Juric; Roberto Mancini Lined Up As Replacement

Roma have parted company with boss Ivan Juric, the second head coach the Giallorossi have sacked already this season. (More Football News)
Juric took charge in September, becoming their third permanent boss in the space of eight months when he succeeded Danielle De Rossi, who himself took the reigns after Jose Mourinho was fired in January.
However, he failed to inspire an upturn in their fortunes, with Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico being their fourth in their last five league matches.
That is more losses than they suffered in their previous 13 Serie A outings (four wins, six draws, three defeats). Since the start of matchday eight, only Como (one) have earned fewer points than the Giallorossi's three.
Sitting 12th in Serie A, this is their joint-worst start to a campaign in the last 20 years, having also taken 13 points from their first 12 matches in 2004-05.
"We would like to thank Ivan Juric for his hard work these past weeks," Roma said in a statement.
"He handled a difficult environment with the utmost professionalism, and for that we are grateful...
"The search for a new head coach has already begun and an announcement will be made in the coming days."
Reports in Italy have suggested Roberto Mancini, who left his role as Saudi Arabia head coach earlier this month, is locked in negotiations with the club and could take the reins.
Roma face a challenging set of fixtures after the international break, as they visit Scudetto contenders Napoli on November 24, before going to Tottenham in the Europa League and hosting high-flying Atalanta in the league.
The Giallorossi's owners, the Friedkin Group, are currently locked in talks to purchase Farhad Moshiri's controlling 94% stake in Premier League club Everton.