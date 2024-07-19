Kasper Schmeichel has signed a one-year deal with Celtic, while reuniting with former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers. (More Football News)
The Denmark goalkeeper joins the reigning Scottish Premiership champions as a free agent after his departure from Belgian side Anderlecht, where he spent a single season.
Schmeichel, who also spent a year with Ligue 1 outfit Nice in 2022-23, brings plenty of experience to Celtic Park, following his 11-year stint with Leicester.
The 37-year-old helped the Foxes to their fairy-tale Premier League triumph in 2016, along with their FA Cup success five years later.
Rodgers was Schmeichel's coach in his final three years at the King Power Stadium, and both are excited to renew that working relationship.
"I am absolutely delighted to join Celtic and can't wait to get started," Schmeichel told the club's official website.
"Celtic is one of the world's proper football clubs, a massive name and a place of real passion and success. Celtic is what football is all about.
"I know Brendan very well, too. He is a top manager and someone I can't wait to work with again.
"I'm really looking forward to meeting up with the boys [on their pre-season tour] in America and starting our work and then, of course, meeting our fans who bring so much to Celtic.
"I will be doing all I can to keep Celtic on top and bring these brilliant supporters more and more success."
"I am really pleased to bring Kasper to Celtic," Rodgers added. "He is a real quality keeper and someone with the ability and personality to be great for us.
"He is a guy I trust and someone who knows how to win. He lives for football, and he is coming to a club where he will feel the same passion that he has for the game.
"I know he will feel right at home at Celtic, and we look forward to working with him as we all aim for more success."