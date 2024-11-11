Football

Scottish Premiership: Celtic Beat Kilmarnoc 2-0, Go Top Of Table

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic had defeated German side RB Leipzig 3-1 earlier to put themselves in a strong position in the league phase of the Champions League

Celtic
Celtic celebrate their second goal
Celtic beat Kilmarnock 2-0 on Sunday to return to the top of the Scottish Premiership table, showing "another side" to their play after stunning RB Leipzig in the Champions League. (More Football News)

Brendan Rodgers' side defeated German side Leipzig 3-1 on Tuesday to put themselves in a strong position in the league phase of the Champions League, but their attentions returned to domestic action this weekend.

And after Aberdeen eased past Dundee, Celtic knew they must win again to reclaim top spot on goal difference.

Goals from Callum McGregor and Nicolas Kuhn ensured they did just that, although it was a battle for the champions.

"They're totally different games, more fighting football [against Kilmarnock] and what you've got to contend with," Celtic boss Rodgers told Sky Sports.

"But I thought the players were absolutely brilliant, how they had to defend the pressure. The build-up comes quite direct from behind, so they know you have to stand up to the long balls and long throws and everything else.

"The players have shown this week they can deal with all types of games. Today was a brilliant, brilliant win for us and showed another side to us."

They will next face Hearts on 23 November, after the international break. 

