Sandesh Jhingan Undergoes Surgery For Cheekbone Fracture, To Miss CAFA Nations Cup: AIFF

Jhingan had suffered the injury during India's group match against Iran on September 1 in Hisor, Tajikistan. India lost that match 0-3, and Jhingan returned home on Wednesday

PTI
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
File photo of Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan.
  • Jhingan could miss India's two crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifying round matches next month

  • The defender has successfully undergone surgery for a cheekbone fracture

  • AIFF confirmed that the 32-year-old was under expert medical care

Star India defender Sandesh Jhingan has successfully undergone surgery for a cheekbone fracture which he sustained while playing in the CAFA Nations Cup in Tajikistan, his Indian Super League side FC Goa said on Friday.

Jhingan suffered the injury during India's group match against Iran on September 1 in Hisor, Tajikistan. India lost that match 0-3, and Jhingan returned home on Wednesday.

"Yes, his surgery happened on Thursday," FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur told PTI.

The surgery has rendered the 32-year-old stalwart doubtful for India's two crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifying round matches next month -- on October 9 in Singapore and on October 14 in Margao.

The AIFF said in a statement that Jhingan "is under expert medical care in Goa, and his recovery and rehabilitation are being closely monitored".

"AIFF and FC Goa remain fully aligned in ensuring Sandesh receives the best treatment and every support required during this period. AIFF and FC Goa remain fully aligned in ensuring Sandesh receives the best treatment and every support required during this period," the statement said.

"The AIFF reaffirms its commitment to always stand by players and clubs whenever injuries occur on national duty, extending complete care and assistance. Our collective efforts are focused on helping Sandesh return to the field safely and at the earliest."

Jhingan has been a defensive bulwark for the national team for many years and also shares captaincy duties with Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu among others.

It will be a big setback for India if he is not available for next month's two AFC Asian Cup matches for the Indian team which is in a difficult position to qualify for the 2027 continental showpiece.

In the CAFA Nations Cup, however, India made it to the third-place match after their goal-less draw against Afghanistan and subsequent 2-2 stalemate between Iran and co-hosts Tajikistan on Thursday.

India's third-place opponents will be known on Friday after the two matches in the other group in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

